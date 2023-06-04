DAWN.COM Logo

Hina Rabbani Khar to embark on four-state tour tomorrow

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 4, 2023 Updated June 4, 2023 08:25am

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will depart on a week-long trip to four European countries on Monday, said the Foreign Office.

The visits to Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Bel­g­ium will last till June 13.

Ms Khar will hold ministerial-level talks “to discuss political engagement and cooperation in development, trade and climate change,” FO said in a statement.

She will also meet lawmakers and local entrepreneurs.

In Belgium, the minister will hold meetings with members of the European Parliament and senior officials of the European Commission. In Sweden, Ms Khar was scheduled to attend the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations where she will be a keynote speaker.

“She will present Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional and global importance and interact with leading European decision-makers, experts, think-tanks and influencers for debates on foreign policy priorities and challenges,” FO said.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2023

