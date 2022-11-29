DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 29, 2022

Khar, Taliban leadership discuss security issues and economic cooperation in wide-ranging talks

Tahir Khan | Dawn.com Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 07:46pm
<p>Pakistan’s Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, welcomed by the acting Afghan foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, upon her arrival in Kabul, Afghanistan November 29, 2022. — Photo by Ministry of Foreign Affairs</p>

Pakistan’s Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, welcomed by the acting Afghan foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, upon her arrival in Kabul, Afghanistan November 29, 2022. — Photo by Ministry of Foreign Affairs

<p>Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar departs for Islamabad after concluding her trip to Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. — Spokesperson MoFA Twitter</p>

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar departs for Islamabad after concluding her trip to Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. — Spokesperson MoFA Twitter

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar concluded a one-day trip to Kabul on Tuesday where she held wide-ranging talks with Afghan Taliban leadership on security issues and economic cooperation.

Khar, who was leading a high-level delegation, was the first minister to travel to the Afghan capital since the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took over in April.

The Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that Khar met acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi shortly after landing in Kabul. Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq was also part of the delegation.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to introduce new mechanisms for bilateral relations to review all common opportunities and problems through dialogue and to make progress, Afghan officials said.

“Both sides have also agreed to take positive and productive steps for a solution to the problems,” Afghan deputy foreign affairs spokesperson Hafiz Zia Takal said in a statement posted through his Twitter account.

Takal added that FM Muttaqi described relations between the two neighbouring countries as important for the people and the region.

Muttaqi, as per the spokesperson, raised the issues of the release of Afghan detainees in Pakistan, facilities for passengers in cross-border movement, and progress in trade and transit. “The Afghan side also showed readiness to make progress on the TAPI gas pipeline, railway lines, and other projects.”

He also explained the stance of the Afghan Taliban on “political relations, economic development, and security”.

The spokesperson said the Pakistani side promised “good treatment” for Afghan refugees, solutions to the problems in cross-border movement, and issuance of visas. “Pakistani side also said they will take steps to further facilitate transit.”

The Afghan statement quoted Khar as saying that Pakistan and Afghanistan are Muslim neighbours and have cultural similarities, and both governments should cooperate with each other to secure bilateral interests.

Khar later met Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs of Afghanistan Abdul Salam Hanafi to discuss bilateral trade, connectivity & people-to-people contacts.

The state minister also met the Women’s Chamber of Commerce where she underlined the important role of women in society, expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in strengthening linkages between women entrepreneurs from both countries and announced that Pakistan would give preference to the import of products by women-run businesses.

The state minister met the Taliban leaders amid mistrust over certain issues, including firing exchanges along the border and a spike in Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacks. Pakistan says TTP operates from Afghan soil — something that the Afghan Taliban deny.

Earlier, the FO said the minister of state would hold political dialogue with the Afghan interim government.

“Bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of education, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts, and matters related to regional security will be discussed,” the FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had said in a press release on Monday.

Khar would also reaffirm Pakistan’s continued “commitment and support for all efforts aimed at strengthening peace and enhancing prosperity in Afghanistan”, according to the statement.

“As a friend and neighbour, Pakistan will reaffirm its abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, in particular through its efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis and to create real opportunities for the economic prosperity of Afghan men, women, and children,” it added.

TTP attacks

Khar’s visit to Kabul came hours after the TTP ended its ceasefire and directed its activists to carry out attacks.

The Taliban hosted the talks between the TTP and the Pakistani government and the last meeting of a Pashtoon Jirga was held with the Taliban leaders in Kabul in the last week of July.

Pakistan was expected to press the Afghan side to mount pressure on the TTP leaders for returning to the negotiation table.

A former senator and JUI-F leader Saleh Shah said last week that he has met TTP leaders and the relevant Pakistani authorities in an effort to restart the talks.

TTP Spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani has also confirmed to Dawn.com about the recent contact.

“Yes Saleh Shah has conveyed a government message last week,” he said, giving no further details.

Border security

Border security was also possibly on the agenda as incidents of violence have been taking place along the border.

The Kharlachi border in Kurram district was reopened on Sunday after closure for a few days after both sides exchanged fire.

Pakistan was expected to convey its concerns about the rights of women, girls’ education, and human rights during the talks.

Pakistani special envoy Mohammad Sadiq raised these issues in his speech at the Moscow Format Consultations in Moscow earlier this month.

Mistrust

The Afghan side was expected to share its concern at what Taliban officials claim is the use of Pakistani airspace by US drones to enter Afghanistan.

Taliban Defense Minister Mullah Yaqoob had publicly stated that the US drones entering Afghanistan from Pakistan after a US drone struck a house in Kabul and killed the al-Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri on July 31. Pakistan had denied the claim.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (43)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
LAHORI KID
Nov 29, 2022 05:24pm
How can Khar, a spoiled young wife of an old politician know about talks with the Taliban? This is similar to this government’s FM Bilawal, a 33 year old, who’s never worked a day in his life. I guess this is Pakistan, then we wonder why there is no progress. Corrupt and family run business is what Pakistan is.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Nov 29, 2022 05:24pm
Pakistan will offer massive economic assistance to this impoverished Islamic brethren country.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeb
Nov 29, 2022 05:25pm
Where is junior Zardari?
Reply Recommend 0
uccama
Nov 29, 2022 05:28pm
Sending a woman, to talk to taliban and expecting a positive outcome?
Reply Recommend 0
Daanish
Nov 29, 2022 05:35pm
We thought Bilawal was FM but it looks like he is an intern no one wants to talk
Reply Recommend 0
Ray
Nov 29, 2022 05:38pm
Please Pakistan, don't trust these cavemen.
Reply Recommend 0
Time wasted
Nov 29, 2022 05:39pm
Important time of governance should be used to build relations with countries like US, UK, China and India. Wasting resources in wrong direction.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Nov 29, 2022 05:46pm
For some, it is a surprise to see Hina Khar visiting the talban but I think, Bilawal in Kabul would have been even a bigger shock.
Reply Recommend 0
TTA is responsible for TTP
Nov 29, 2022 05:50pm
Why are we talking to terrorists? Since when do we trust anything coming from TTA or TTP? No need to talk, just make it very expensive for their backers the TTA.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Nov 29, 2022 05:53pm
Would Taliban have a problem with talking to a female minister - I guess not - money talks and it’s talks very loud - Sharia, What Sharia? it’s like a bully boy who would threaten his mother with consequences if he couldn’t getaway with his demands
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 29, 2022 05:54pm
I bet this went down well with the Taliban. A woman in designer clothes, handbag and Gucci sunglasses arriving to talk about womens affairs. Fantastic.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 29, 2022 05:55pm
Didnt Billo Rani want to go to Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Nov 29, 2022 05:57pm
What a joke to send HRK to Afghanistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 29, 2022 06:02pm
Khar, who is leading a high-level delegation, is the first minister to travel to the Afghan capital since the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took over in April. Wrong person from a corrupt party. Flop.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Nov 29, 2022 06:21pm
Sending a women to negotiate with Taliban? You do know how they feel about that right?
Reply Recommend 0
Furrukh Rao
Nov 29, 2022 06:23pm
Here we go again.
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoot Mir
Nov 29, 2022 06:27pm
The US DOES NOT use Pakistani airspace for drone attacks in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Nov 29, 2022 06:58pm
Where is her hijab, even burqa? That alone would have made the talks more reductive.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Malik
Nov 29, 2022 07:16pm
Whether you disagree with or straight up hate PPP. You have to give them credit for pushing the boundaries.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Nov 29, 2022 07:20pm
Why Hina and not Billo?
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem Malik
Nov 29, 2022 07:23pm
She and her govt are not true representative of people of Pakistan. She is just having fun trips here and there.
Reply Recommend 0
maryum nawa(agha)z
Nov 29, 2022 07:26pm
She can go in a private plane? Not even my uncle or papa can! Kabulwalas must be impressed.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 29, 2022 07:28pm
Worst choice for Pakistan to be represented by Hina Khar
Reply Recommend 0
GettingThere
Nov 29, 2022 07:38pm
No hijab no imprisonment. Must be getting lenient
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Nov 29, 2022 07:43pm
I dint knew pk is nuclear power that produce unlimited electricity to power trains and gas for the pipeline to afghanistan, khar should be in ecl for wasting public money on useless trip.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 29, 2022 07:58pm
Bilawal was too scared to go ?
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 29, 2022 07:59pm
Where was our brave Foreign Minister Mr. Bilawal Zardari? He sends Hina Rabbani in his place to Kabul. What a gentleman.
Reply Recommend 0
ProPK
Nov 29, 2022 08:04pm
She should wear Burqa or Hijab..Taliban dont like women without Parda
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Nov 29, 2022 08:05pm
Looks like stick given to work on Afghanistan. She needs to spend some days there.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Nov 29, 2022 08:05pm
An educated woman sent to meet Taliban? She is not even covering her head properly? That doesn't bode good.
Reply Recommend 0
ProPK
Nov 29, 2022 08:07pm
Not a single women on Taliban side..
Reply Recommend 0
MalikOnlyOne
Nov 29, 2022 08:08pm
Taliban sensitivities of meeting a bare headed, highly made up with fashionable dress should have kept in view. What happened to Bilawal Bhutto who only and continuously visits western capitals on taxpayers money?
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_Vision
Nov 29, 2022 08:23pm
A clear signal to the world that Pakistan still has hope. Sending a female minister to a misogynist country is a very strong statement in support of human rights and the role of women in our society. Stronger than standing on a container and feeding propaganda to the PTI lemmings.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 29, 2022 08:25pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Nov 29, 2022 08:26pm
These taalibans will reconquer Pakistan, mark my words.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 29, 2022 08:27pm
Home come Pakistan's female minister can make deals with hardline Taliban? Religious teachings and ideologies can be bent as per the needs and convenience.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Nov 29, 2022 08:38pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Meaning?
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Nov 29, 2022 08:43pm
@Hasnain Haque, For all we know, perhaps she even dropped some shopping tips for the Talibans, next time they find themselves in Milan or Paris???
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Nov 29, 2022 08:46pm
Admire Minister Khar’s courage to meet the anti women leaders if Taliban and stand on her. She also did not cover her head except for a tiny amount. it’s her brave way of showing the Taliban what she thinks of the Talibans policies.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 29, 2022 08:47pm
@Om, Under the leadership of Taliban Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 29, 2022 08:53pm
@LAHORI KID, Khar is a far better diplomat than artificial Qurashi.
Reply Recommend 0
KhanRA
Nov 29, 2022 08:59pm
I find it amazing that she isn’t even covering her hair! Good for her!
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Nov 29, 2022 09:03pm
Children of billionaires having fun as usual.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back to politics
Updated 29 Nov, 2022

Back to politics

PDM and PTI must realise that neither will get what they want if they keep fighting bitterly at every turn.
Election delay
29 Nov, 2022

Election delay

OF recent, leaders from the ruling PML-N have been dropping hints about a possible delay in general elections after...
Sugar woes
29 Nov, 2022

Sugar woes

IT’S that time of year again when cane growers get anxious over the delay in the commencement of the new sugar...
1971 in retrospect
Updated 28 Nov, 2022

1971 in retrospect

The point of no return came when the military launched Operation Searchlight in March 1971.
Gender-based violence
28 Nov, 2022

Gender-based violence

IT is a war without boundaries and seemingly without end. A UN report on femicide released on Nov 25, the...
Battle against dacoits
28 Nov, 2022

Battle against dacoits

THE Punjab police is clearly fighting a formidable, and so far losing, battle against the criminal gangs based in ...