DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 04, 2023

Seized PIA aircraft lands in Islamabad

Mohammad Asghar Published June 4, 2023 Updated June 4, 2023 08:12am

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft, grounded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport over a legal dispute, finally arrived in the country on Saturday.

Earlier this week, a Malaysian court ordered authorities to seize PIA’s Boeing 777 aircraft after its leasing company had filed a claim for over $4.5 million in unpaid dues.

According to PIA, the plane was allowed to fly on Friday night after the court had set aside the orders. But since the plane didn’t have the transit clearance — permission to use the airspace of a neighbouring country — it couldn’t take off.

The aircraft departed from Kuala Lumpur as a ferry flight with no passengers on board after the permission was received, the airline’s spokesperson, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, said.

The court order issued on June 2 said: “The ex-parte injunction order dated May 26, 2023, is set aside; and the originating summons dated May 24, 2023, is stuck out with no order as to costs.”

According to the PIA spokesperson, the court suspended the orders after PIA’s legal team pleaded the case for three days.

Earlier, the airline had disputed the leasing company’s claim stating that it owned the aircraft and the leasing company only owned one of the mounted engines.

Mr Khan had said that the court had issued the order without summoning or listening to the PIA.

The airline and airport authorities received orders to ground the plane a few minutes before the flight’s planned departure on Monday.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Surveillance state
Updated 04 Jun, 2023

Surveillance state

IN the midst of the madness, finally some sanity. Questions critical to the right to privacy of citizens bombarded ...
Transport crisis
04 Jun, 2023

Transport crisis

LIKE many other public-sector projects, governments past and present have promised numerous times to ‘revive’ ...
The Buzdar mystery
04 Jun, 2023

The Buzdar mystery

THE departure of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar from politics is not really surprising as the PTI is...
New IMF programme?
Updated 03 Jun, 2023

New IMF programme?

The tranche’s release is crucial to the government’s plans to provide relief to the public in the budget.
Pemra’s edict
03 Jun, 2023

Pemra’s edict

IN an effort to mould the narrative, and prevent “undesirable” opinions from making it to the airwaves, Pemra ...
Crypto dreams
03 Jun, 2023

Crypto dreams

THOUGH the majority of the global financial community has wholeheartedly embraced the promise of cryptocurrencies,...