Imran served warrants at Zaman Park

LAHORE: The Islam­abad police on Saturday served warrants on PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his appearance before a court in the federal capital.

The warrants were served at Mr Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to appear on June 8 in the case of threatening a women sessions judge.

Mr Khan’s counsel Naeem Haider Panjutha said the court had issued bailable warrants for his client.

He stated the court had directed the police to serve warrants at Mr Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

“The police had arrived at Zaman Park earlier in the day to serve warrants for Mr Khan’s appearance before the court on June 8,” Mr Panjutha said in a tweet on Saturday.

The case was registered in August last year after the PTI chairman had lashed out at Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry who had approved PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand in a sedition case.

The Islamabad High Court also initiated contempt proceedings against Mr Khan who subsequently apologised to the judge.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2023