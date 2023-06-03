DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 03, 2023

Barter trade set to start with Afghanistan, Iran, Russia

Reuters Published June 3, 2023 Updated June 3, 2023 05:57am

KARACHI: Pakistan has passed a special order to allow barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia for certain goods, including petroleum and natural gas, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

Left with barely enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month’s imports, the government is desperately trying to manage a balance of payments crisis and bring inflation under control after it hit a record of nearly 38 per cent last month.

The government order, called the business-to-business (B2B) Barter Trade Mechanism 2023 and dated June 1, lists goods that can be bartered. State and privately owned entities would need approval to participate in the trade mechanism.

Sajid Amin, deputy director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, said Pakistan could gain from the barter trade, particularly from oil and energy imports from Russia and Iran without adding to dollar demand.

The barter opportunity is important considering the dollar shortages the countries face, he pointed out.

“While it may not solve currency smuggling, particularly at the Afghanistan border, it can discourage smuggling of goods from Iran, such as diesel, and Afghanistan which is hurting the economy,” Mr Amin added.

After Pakistan’s first purchase of discounted Russian oil in April, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik told Reuters that the country would only be buying crude, not refined products, under the deal.

There was no confirmation about how payment would be made but Mr Malik said purchases could rise to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) if the first transaction went smoothly.

Last year, Pakistan imported 154,000 bpd of crude oil, little changed from 2021, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

In May, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association complained that up to 35pc of the diesel sold in Pakistan had been smuggled from Iran. The government has also ordered a clampdown on smuggling of flour, wheat, sugar and fertiliser to Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New IMF programme?
Updated 03 Jun, 2023

New IMF programme?

The tranche’s release is crucial to the government’s plans to provide relief to the public in the budget.
Pemra’s edict
03 Jun, 2023

Pemra’s edict

IN an effort to mould the narrative, and prevent “undesirable” opinions from making it to the airwaves, Pemra ...
Crypto dreams
03 Jun, 2023

Crypto dreams

THOUGH the majority of the global financial community has wholeheartedly embraced the promise of cryptocurrencies,...
Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...