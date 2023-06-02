Protest outside Karachi Press Club today against ‘unjust abduction’ of lawyer Jibran Nasir

A joint action committee composed of civil society organisations announced a protest outside the Karachi Press Club at 4pm today against the “unjust abduction” of activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir, who was “picked up by unidentified men” last night.

“It is time to demand his immediate release and ensure that justice prevails,” the committee said in a statement as it urged people to participate in the protest.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah raised concerns over Nasir’s “disappearance” and sought a report from the police chief. He also directed the police to expedite efforts to recover the lawyer.

Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon told Dawn.com, “We have received a complaint from Jibran Nasir’s family and the police are trying to trace him.”

A day earlier, Nasir’s wife Mansha Pasha said they were coming home after dinner around 11pm when they were intercepted.

“Around 15 men in plain clothes with pistols surrounded our vehicle and took Jibran forcefully,” she said in a video message, requesting for prayers for his recovery. They only kept yelling at us to get out of the car and offered no explanation, Pasha added.

“A white colour Toyota Hilux/Vigo having registered No BF 4356 intercepted and hit our car from the front left side and forced us to stop near Ideal Bakery on 26th Street, Defence Phase 5, Karachi,” she narrated in a written complaint, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

“Another vehicle, a silver Corolla, blocked our vehicle from behind and as such, we were surrounded. Some 15 people along with weapons came out from the vehicles in civil clothes and forced my husband to get out of the car, manhandling him towards the subject vehicle. They then abducted him and took him away and his whereabouts are unknown till now.”

Pasha asked for “immediate action for his swift release” and action against those “who abducted my husband”.

Several activists, lawyers and journalists have condemned Jibran’s “abduction” and called for his immediate release.

In a tweet today, Amnesty International strongly condemned Nasir’s “abduction”.

“Jibran Nasir’s abduction is yet another case that the country has seen in recent weeks in the wake of authorities cracking down on critical voices following violent clashes during Imran Khan’s arrest,” the human rights watchdog said.

It called on authorities to “expeditiously and impartially” investigate and determine Jibran’s whereabouts.

“If in state custody, Jibran must either be released immediately or if there is sufficient evidence, produce him in a civilian court, and charge him with an internationally recognisable offence,” it added.

Nasir, who contested the 2018 general elections from Karachi as an independent candidate, has been vocal in his criticism of the recent state crackdown on the PTI as well as the legal process involving those who allegedly took part in the riots. He was listed in 2013 by the Foreign Policy Magazine amongst three Pakistanis doing inspirational work against sectarian violence.

Last week, senior journalist Sami Abraham was taken away by unidentified men in Islamabad and returned home six days later. His brother Ali Raza had filed a complaint of abduction at Aabpara Police Station.

Meanwhile, anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan, who was arrested on May 11 from Sialkot airport by law-enforcement agencies on charges of hate speech after violent protests erupted countrywide in the wake of PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest and then picked up by ‘unknown persons’ upon release, is still missing.

Imtiaz Ali also contributed to this report