13-year-old Christian girl ‘kidnapped’ over five months ago recovered from Karachi

KARACHI: The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of police on Thursday claimed to have recovered a kidnapped teenage girl belonging to the Christian community and detained two suspects.

AVCC SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui said that the 13-year-old girl was kidnapped in Saeedabad on Dec 27, 2022.

The Sindh government had taken notice of the incident after which the senior police authorities had constituted a special team which, with the help of modern technology and informers, safely recovered the victim in a raid on a place in Quaidabad. The police arrested two suspects who were identified as Mohammed Noman and Lal Mehmood.

In reply to a question, SSP Siddiqui said the motive for the kidnapping appeared to be a love affair.

He said that the girl would be produced in a court for recording her statement.

Woman murdered

A woman was found murdered in Liaquatabad on early Thursday morning, according to police.

They said the body of the woman, identified as Razia Fayyaz, 50, was recovered from a house in Liaquatabad No. 10 near Darul Islam Masjid.

She was killed with a hard and blunt object hit on her head. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities, the police said.

Area SHO Sajjad Khan said the victim was unmarried and had been living alone in her home after death of her parents. It appeared that someone entered her home in night hours and killed her.

He guessed that some property issue might be the motive for her murder.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2023