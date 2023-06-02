DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2023

13-year-old Christian girl ‘kidnapped’ over five months ago recovered from Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 2, 2023 Updated June 2, 2023 10:00am

KARACHI: The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of police on Thursday claimed to have recovered a kidnapped teenage girl belonging to the Christian community and detained two suspects.

AVCC SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui said that the 13-year-old girl was kidnapped in Saeedabad on Dec 27, 2022.

The Sindh government had taken notice of the incident after which the senior police authorities had constituted a special team which, with the help of modern technology and informers, safely recovered the victim in a raid on a place in Quaidabad. The police arrested two suspects who were identified as Mohammed Noman and Lal Mehmood.

In reply to a question, SSP Siddiqui said the motive for the kidnapping appeared to be a love affair.

He said that the girl would be produced in a court for recording her statement.

Woman murdered

A woman was found murdered in Liaquatabad on early Thursday morning, according to police.

They said the body of the woman, identified as Razia Fayyaz, 50, was recovered from a house in Liaquatabad No. 10 near Darul Islam Masjid.

She was killed with a hard and blunt object hit on her head. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities, the police said.

Area SHO Sajjad Khan said the victim was unmarried and had been living alone in her home after death of her parents. It appeared that someone entered her home in night hours and killed her.

He guessed that some property issue might be the motive for her murder.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...
Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...