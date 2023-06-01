6 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside house in Punjab’s Kot Addu: police

At least six people died and two others were wounded on Thursday in an explosion inside a house in the Daira Din Panah area of Punjab’s Kot Addu district, the police said.

Muzaffargarh District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hasnain Haider, while confirming the incident, told Dawn.com that all of the deceased individuals belonged to the same family, which used to deal in selling junk.

He added that the family was sorting out junk materials when suddenly an explosion occurred.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the deceased included two women, two men and two children — one of whom was two years old. The wounded persons and bodies have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu.

DPO Haider further said that an investigation into the explosion was underway to determine its nature.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed condolences over the loss of lives and sought a report on the incident from Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar.