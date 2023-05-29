Okara police briefly detain teenage boy over invite for ‘aerial firing’ on singer Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary

Okara police briefly detained a teenage boy on Monday after an “inappropriate” social media post announcing an “aerial firing” event on the death anniversary of Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala — who was shot dead last year — went viral.

Referring to the post, police spokesperson Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Khalid said that a teenage boy had expressed his intent to hold an annual khatam (recitation of Quran) and make arrangements for “aerial firing” on Moosewala’s death anniversary.

Photos of the post doing rounds on social media feature photographs of Moosewala and a boy. It is an invitation to the “entire Jatt community and thugs” for the khatam in the Samadpura area, stating that “there will be firing after [the event]”.

ASI Khalid said B-Division police detained the teenage boy as soon as the post went viral. “Upon inquiry, it was found that the [suspect] is a matric student and approximately 15 years old,” he added.

Police let the boy go with a warning “after he realised his mistake”, the ASI said.

According to the police statement, the boy said he posted the invitation “only with the intention of mischief” and he did not actually intend to go ahead with organising the event.

“He expressed regret and apologised,” the statement said, adding that the boy’s father assured the police that his son would not commit any such act again.

“This was his mistake he committed due to his young age and immaturity,” the statement quoted the father as saying.

“Considering the boy’s young age and his future, police released the boy with a warning to practice caution in the future,” the police statement said.