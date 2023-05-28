DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 28, 2023

Enraged mob in Karachi lynches suspect

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 28, 2023 Updated May 28, 2023 09:48am

KARACHI: A suspect was lynched by an angry mob in New Karachi Industrial Area on late Friday night, police said on Saturday.

They said that the two alleged robbers were severely beaten by the mob at Eidgah ground, sector-11/G before the arrival of police. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced one of them dead on arrival.

Central SSP Maroof Usman said that the police were still investigating the actual facts behind the incident.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man, Mohammed Farman, was shot at and wounded by armed robbers when he put up resistance in Nazimabad-2 near Sir Syed Girls College on Saturday.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2023

