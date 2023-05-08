DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 08, 2023

Enraged mob lynches two suspected robbers in Karachi’s Orangi

Imtiaz Ali Published May 8, 2023 Updated May 8, 2023 10:50am

KARACHI: An angry mob lynched two suspected robbers in Orangi Town in the small hours of Sunday morning, police said.

The Pakistan Bazaar police rescued their third accomplice who was beaten up by the mob near Owais Pakwan Centre in Sector-14-C.

Area SHO Sohail Khaskheli said that three suspects entered a wedding hall and had a meal. Later, they came out of the venue and snatched a motorcycle. As they were fleeing some people gathered there and managed to overpower them.

He said that around 100-150 people severely beat them with sticks and stones before the police arrived. Two of them died on the spot while the third suspect, identified as Awais Karim, 25, rescued in wounded condition.

The police claimed to have recovered one .30 bore pistol along with live rounds and two snatched motorbikes from their custody.

The dead and wounded were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.

Stabbed to death

A man was killed and another injured during a scuffle among neighbours over a trivial issue in Scheme-33, Gulzar-i-Hijri on Sunday afternoon.

Sachal SHO Raja Tanveer said that the neighbours fought with each other over ‘throwing garbage and creating noise’ at the Country Comfort Apartments.

As a result, Mohammed Qasim Siddique, 35, was stabbed to death and Mohammed Yasir, 24, suffered injuries, he said, adding that the dead and injured were shifted to a hospital.

The police claimed to have arrested one suspect.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An unlikely nexus
Updated 08 May, 2023

An unlikely nexus

THE enemy of my enemy is my friend, goes the ancient proverb which likely explains many an improbable alliance...
Facing hunger
08 May, 2023

Facing hunger

PAKISTAN’S hunger problem has been worsening for the last several years. There are multiple reasons for this...
Hindu marriage laws
08 May, 2023

Hindu marriage laws

THE negligible implementation of the Hindu Marriage Act, 2017, applicable in Punjab, Balochistan and KP, reeks of ...
Goa takeaways
Updated 07 May, 2023

Goa takeaways

It appeared as if Jaishankar was speaking as the spokesman for the BJP instead of the Indian government
Revisiting land use
07 May, 2023

Revisiting land use

ONE major factor contributing to urban decay and mismanagement of Pakistan’s cities is the fact that multiple...
Babar’s feat
07 May, 2023

Babar’s feat

ONCE the dust had settled on a lopsided contest — Pakistan having romped past New Zealand to go to the top of the...