Angry mob lynches suspected muggers in Surjani: Karachi police

Two suspected muggers were lynched by an angry mob for allegedly killing a man and injuring his two sons over resistance in Surjani Town, Karachi on Sunday.

Surjani Station House Officer (SHO) Yasin Gujjar said that two armed men on a motorcycle snatched mobile phones and cash from a pair of brothers from outside their home in Sector 7A.

He said that while the mugging was taking place, their 60-year-old father came out of their residence and was shot at by the suspects.

The SHO said the brothers were also shot at and injured as they put up resistance. Despite their injury, the siblings pelted stones at the fleeing muggers and managed to knock one of them off the bike.

SHO Gujjar said area locals managed to get hold of both suspects and tortured them with stones, sticks and other blunt objects before the police arrived.

Later, the father and both wounded suspects were pronounced dead on arrival at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, the SHO said.

The SHO said the identity of the suspects could not be ascertained immediately, while a pistol and motorbike were recovered.

A first information report for the incident has not yet been registered.

In the past few months, dozens of cases have been reported where mobs killed suspects on the spot or injured them to the point where they died later in hospitals.

Karachi police chief Javed Odho, in his response to a recent Dawn query, had blamed the social structure and slow judicial process for growing incidents of mob lynching.