Angry mob lynches suspected muggers in Surjani: Karachi police

Imtiaz Ali Published November 27, 2022 Updated November 27, 2022 08:10pm

Two suspected muggers were lynched by an angry mob for allegedly killing a man and injuring his two sons over resistance in Surjani Town, Karachi on Sunday.

Surjani Station House Officer (SHO) Yasin Gujjar said that two armed men on a motorcycle snatched mobile phones and cash from a pair of brothers from outside their home in Sector 7A.

He said that while the mugging was taking place, their 60-year-old father came out of their residence and was shot at by the suspects.

The SHO said the brothers were also shot at and injured as they put up resistance. Despite their injury, the siblings pelted stones at the fleeing muggers and managed to knock one of them off the bike.

SHO Gujjar said area locals managed to get hold of both suspects and tortured them with stones, sticks and other blunt objects before the police arrived.

Later, the father and both wounded suspects were pronounced dead on arrival at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, the SHO said.

The SHO said the identity of the suspects could not be ascertained immediately, while a pistol and motorbike were recovered.

A first information report for the incident has not yet been registered.

In the past few months, dozens of cases have been reported where mobs killed suspects on the spot or injured them to the point where they died later in hospitals.

Karachi police chief Javed Odho, in his response to a recent Dawn query, had blamed the social structure and slow judicial process for growing incidents of mob lynching.

humble
Nov 27, 2022 08:20pm
When frustration and anger is combined with action, the result is nothing less than revenge of people on the spot from those cruel creatures who mercilessly kill and rule the streets.
Irfan Huq
Nov 27, 2022 08:33pm
Pakistan is a jungle and ruled by jungle law. Murders rapist are been released routinely after serving few years. People are taking law In their own hands because they know they will get away with it. Pakistan today is not ruled by the rule of law but by the rule of jungle now. It is a very scary place
Confucious
Nov 27, 2022 08:35pm
Altough this shpuld not happen, but people are desperate now. Pathetically slow justice to victims, criminals getting away, police corruption and incompetence has led to this situation where people are taking things in their own hands. Even if these thugs had been caught, they would have been out on the streets soon. Mugging is a daily affair in Karachi and its vicinity. That's the problem!
Yawar
Nov 27, 2022 08:37pm
These ruthless thieves have no regard for humanity. Not even for the lives of their victims. Please identify their associates and gang members and give them the strictest punishment possible without further delay.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 27, 2022 08:39pm
No justice, no peace.
NACParis
Nov 27, 2022 08:39pm
Three are dead. Karachi, once the most peaceful city, has become a city of terror, thanks to power-hungry looter Zardari Khandhan and his cronies.
Khanm
Nov 27, 2022 08:48pm
Street justice ...where would it end ...We cannot shoot our way to justice, We cannot lynch our way to liberty. We cannot nuke our way to peace, We cannot hate our way to humanity.
Jokhio
Nov 27, 2022 08:50pm
I wonder what a lightening speed police arrives with when the thugs were being lynched.
Qaisar
Nov 27, 2022 08:51pm
Not only social structure and long judicial process but mostly due to corrupt police practices which police chief forgot to mention.
FAZ
Nov 27, 2022 08:51pm
I hope they were not suspected but confirmed. Unfortunately due to complete zero performance by all political parties who have ruled over Karachi, none have taken practical steps in ensuring these culprits stay behind bars provided they are caught.
