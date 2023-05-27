DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 27, 2023

India again seeks death penalty for Yasin Malik

Agencies Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 07:38am

SRINAGAR: India’s top anti-terrorism investigation agency on Friday again sought the death sentence for Yasin Malik, chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), after he was given life in prison, official sources said.

The JKLF leader had pleaded guilty last year to funding the separatist movement after refusing to accept a government-appointed lawyer or to defend himself against the charges.

The court turned down a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a death sentence, saying capital punishment was for a crime that “shocks the collective consciousness” of society.

The NIA petitioned the High Court again on Friday seeking death sentence for Malik, a senior official in Srinagar said. The petition is due for hearing on Monday.

JKLF spearheaded armed resistance in India-held Kashmir in 1989. India responded with a military campaign, leaving tens of thousands of civilians and troops dead.

Malik gave up armed resistance in 1994 to campaign peacefully for independence, meeting Indian leaders over the following years.

He was jailed, spending 14 years in prison where he said he was tortured. He was finally arrested in 2018, months before New Delhi cancelled the held state’s special status on Aug 5, 2019.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election uncertainty
27 May, 2023

Election uncertainty

AS the nation remains bitterly divided, with certain forces strengthening their already suffocating grip over...
Poorer nation
27 May, 2023

Poorer nation

AWAY from the suffocation building on the political front, figures regarding the state of the economy, approved by...
Subdued Games
27 May, 2023

Subdued Games

THE National Games are supposed to be a quadrennial celebration of Pakistan’s top athletes who showcase their...
Smoke and mirrors
Updated 26 May, 2023

Smoke and mirrors

Why did the PTI government allow the individual from whom the money had been forfeited to benefit from its return?
Spending spree
26 May, 2023

Spending spree

THERE can be little argument with the fact that Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits; as most economists of ...
Killer heat
26 May, 2023

Killer heat

AS temperatures soar faster and furiously, meteorologists conclude that extended hot spells will hit every year....