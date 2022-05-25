DAWN.COM Logo

Indian court orders life in jail for Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Dawn.com | Reuters Published May 25, 2022 - Updated May 25, 2022 07:53pm
Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik stopped by police as he tries to march during a protest against the killings of Kashmiri civilians in Srinagar, December 2018. — AFP/File
Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik stopped by police as he tries to march during a protest against the killings of Kashmiri civilians in Srinagar, December 2018. — AFP/File

An Indian court on Wednesday ordered life in jail for Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik for funding “terrorist” activities and other charges, a judge said, prompting street protests outside the politician's residence.

Malik, head of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), earlier told a special court designated for the National Investigation Agency that he had been following Gandhian principles and non-violent politics after giving up arms in the 1990s.

“Life imprisonment sentence to the convict, Yasin Malik,” Special Judge Parveen Singh said in the court in New Delhi.

Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick said the sentencing was illegitimate. “Verdict in minutes by Indian kangaroo court,” she wrote on Twitter. “The iconic leader will never surrender.”

In occupied Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, police fired tear gas and pellets to disperse stone-pelting protesters outside Malik's residence.

Malik was convicted on May 19 and was charged with 'terrorist acts', illegally raising funds, being a member of a 'terrorist' organisation and criminal conspiracy and sedition.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the sentencing of the Kashmiri leader in a "sham trial".

PM Shehbaz called it a "black day" for the Indian justice system and said the life imprisonment for a valiant freedom fighter will provide fresh impetus to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar condemned the life sentence awarded to Malik on "fabricated charges".

"Such oppressive tactics cannot dampen the spirit of [the] people of Kashmir in their just struggle against illegal Indian occupation. We stand with them in quest for self-determination as per United Nations Security Council resolutions," he said.

The Senate had also passed a resolution urging the international community to force India to drop all fabricated charges against all political leaders of occupied Kashmir, including Malik, and ensure their safety and well-being.

The JKLF was one of the first armed freedom fighting groups to come into existence in occupied Kashmir. It supported an independent and united Kashmir. Led by Malik, the group gave up armed resistance in 1994.

A resistance movement broke out in occupied Kashmir in 1989 with fighters demanding an independent Kashmir or its merger with Pakistan. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training rebel groups to fight Indian forces, an allegation Pakistan vehemently opposes and denies. Islamabad says it provides only moral and diplomatic support to insurgents.

Comments (12)
Azad Guy
May 25, 2022 06:41pm
Pakistan should jail Balochi separatists too.
Reply Recommend 0
insaafian
May 25, 2022 06:43pm
they will kill him in prison - fascist state
Reply Recommend 0
uccama
May 25, 2022 06:44pm
Long live Kashmir
Reply Recommend 0
Selected vs Imported
May 25, 2022 06:49pm
Nobody has the right to kill another person. Not even courts and Yashin Malik.
Reply Recommend 0
Jill
May 25, 2022 06:59pm
Madam I can meet him in jail
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
May 25, 2022 07:06pm
thats is why India is progressing and Pakistan is stuck in abyss, there is no place for extremism.
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
May 25, 2022 07:07pm
Pakistan is requested to focus on bringing, the UN designated terrorists, within her borders, to justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Indu
May 25, 2022 07:07pm
So ?
Reply Recommend 0
kumars
May 25, 2022 07:08pm
Justice caught up though late. Does these supporters stand with those killed by Malik?
Reply Recommend 0
Herrvik
May 25, 2022 07:09pm
Yes, yes... But will Pakistan add his Release to the list of demands to resume bilateral ties with India? Like restoring Article 370 etc etc? Why silence on this point?
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
May 25, 2022 07:11pm
Shame in Indian court.
Reply Recommend 0
majed
May 25, 2022 07:22pm
Modi is now with US president, Australia pm, Japan pm in Japan . . am sure we can take Kashmir back from India...but to fight a war we need money.. never heard fightinging on borrowed money..
Reply Recommend 0

