Senior journalist passes away in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 10:36am

LAHORE: Senior journalist and former chief reporter of Dawn Ashraf Mumtaz breathed his last after a cardiac arrest here on Friday. He was 70.

Senior journalist Ashraf Mumtaz. — Twitter/imiftikharalam
His funeral prayers were offered in a mosque close to his residence after Asr prayers. He was laid to rest in Miani Sahib graveyard in the evening.

He has left behind two sons and a wife to mourn.

He was known for his exceptional journalistic skills and dedication to reporting the truth.

He served Dawn for over 25 years before joining daily The Nation as Editor Reporting, and later 24 News channel.

At the time of his passing, Mr Mumtaz was attached with Arab News as an analyst. He was well-respected by his colleagues and peers in the field of journalism for his insight and integrity.

Published in Dawn, May 27TH, 2023

