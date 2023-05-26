Russian cargo vessel arrives at KPT

KARACHI: Before the arrival of Russian crude oil, a container vessel Crystal St Petersburg on its maiden call reached Karachi Port in just 21 days.

The vessel took berth at Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) on Thursday.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Sabzwari welcomed the vessel along with Karachi Port Trust (KPT) chairman Syedain Raza Zaidi and Consul General of Russia Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov.

According to KPT’s press release, Mr Sabzwari termed the occasion a landmark achievement of the government which has given the trading community to have direct access to Russian markets.

He said that it would open up exports of Pakistani goods to Russia directly. Similarly, it will also be beneficial to Russia and would entail strong business ties with Russia as well as the Central Asian States.

As per media reports, the first shipment of discounted Russian crude oil would arrive in Pakistan via Oman by small ships in early June under a deal struck between Pakistan and Moscow in April.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2023