DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 03, 2023

Russian wheat arrives at Gwadar

Our Correspondent’ Published March 3, 2023 Updated March 3, 2023 10:14am

GWADAR: A Russian ship carrying 50,000 tonnes of wheat reached Gwadar Port on Thursday.

The government has started importing wheat from Russia after Pakistan witnessed a wheat shortage and the resultant flour crisis in the country.

Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Pasand Khan Buledi said it was the second Russian ship carrying wheat anchored at the port.

“Russia would supply 4,50,000 tonnes of wheat to Pakistan through nine cargo ships,” Mr Buledi told Dawn, adding that all arrangements had been made for unloading and storage of wheat at the port. He said the unloading of wheat would start in the next couple of days.

The process of wheat supply from Russia would complete by March 31. A large number of people would get job when unloading of wheat begins.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dangerous territory
03 Mar, 2023

Dangerous territory

Dar's overconfidence that he could secure enough financing from ‘friendly’ countries as a substitute for IMF dollars was misplaced.
Fresh head count
03 Mar, 2023

Fresh head count

THE Seventh Housing and Population Census physically got underway on Wednesday at a time when the nation faces...
Monsters amongst us
03 Mar, 2023

Monsters amongst us

ANOTHER crime of bestial violence against a child has taken place, this time in Karachi. On Wednesday, a ...
Avoidable fuss
Updated 02 Mar, 2023

Avoidable fuss

After the Supreme Court ruling, govt's delaying tactics will put it on a collision course with the judiciary.
Stricter conditions
Updated 02 Mar, 2023

Stricter conditions

It is also foolish to expect 'friendly countries' to step up to help us in a big way without the IMF on board.
Polluted coastline
02 Mar, 2023

Polluted coastline

KARACHI’S magnificent coastline is indeed a bounty nature has bestowed upon this megacity. Yet due to official...