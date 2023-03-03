Russian wheat arrives at Gwadar

GWADAR: A Russian ship carrying 50,000 tonnes of wheat reached Gwadar Port on Thursday.

The government has started importing wheat from Russia after Pakistan witnessed a wheat shortage and the resultant flour crisis in the country.

Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Pasand Khan Buledi said it was the second Russian ship carrying wheat anchored at the port.

“Russia would supply 4,50,000 tonnes of wheat to Pakistan through nine cargo ships,” Mr Buledi told Dawn, adding that all arrangements had been made for unloading and storage of wheat at the port. He said the unloading of wheat would start in the next couple of days.

The process of wheat supply from Russia would complete by March 31. A large number of people would get job when unloading of wheat begins.

