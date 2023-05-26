DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 26, 2023

Stocks falter on fears of new taxes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 26, 2023 Updated May 26, 2023 07:05am

KARACHI: Equities posted another mixed session on Thursday as investors feared the upcoming budget might include new taxes.

Arif Habib Ltd said the benchmark of representative shares on the Pakistan Stock Exchange opened in the green, but volatile activity pushed it to the lower side. Another reason for pessimism was the depreciation in the currency market.

“Investors are taking a cautious attitude owing to the rumours about new taxes in the forthcoming budget,” it said, adding that the trading volume remained decent across the board with third-tier equities dominating the volume board.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 41,029.68 points, down 87.6 points or 0.21 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume increased 18.7pc to 125.3 million shares. The traded value went up 57.4pc to $14.1m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd (10.7m shares), Pakistan Refinery Ltd (8.3m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (8.1m shares), Globe Residency REIT Ltd (5.2m shares) and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (5.2m shares).

Sectors contributing the most to the index performance were technology and communication (-69.3 points), commercial banking (-22.8 points), textile composite (-10.6 points), pharmaceutical (-8.3 points) and leather and tanneries (-7.0 points).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Blessed Textiles Ltd (Rs27.75), Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd (Rs25.17), Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd (Rs24.37), Philip Morris Pakistan Ltd (Rs22.86) and Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd (Rs19.83).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Bata Pakistan Ltd (Rs73.67), Service Industries Ltd (Rs13.32), Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd (Rs11.40), Pakistan Services Ltd (Rs10.10) and Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd (Rs9.92).

Foreign investors were net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $1.23m.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smoke and mirrors
Updated 26 May, 2023

Smoke and mirrors

Why did the PTI government allow the individual from whom the money had been forfeited to benefit from its return?
Spending spree
26 May, 2023

Spending spree

THERE can be little argument with the fact that Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits; as most economists of ...
Killer heat
26 May, 2023

Killer heat

AS temperatures soar faster and furiously, meteorologists conclude that extended hot spells will hit every year....
Banning PTI
Updated 25 May, 2023

Banning PTI

The government seems to realise its vulnerable position, hence it has granted free rein to shadow state against PTI.
Balochistan question
25 May, 2023

Balochistan question

FAR from the power centres of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore lies Balochistan, a vast land where misery prevails...
Monkeypox alert
25 May, 2023

Monkeypox alert

PAKISTAN’S current economic realities and the state of its health infrastructure fly in the face of lofty claims...