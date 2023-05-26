DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 26, 2023

Average income drops to $1,568

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published May 26, 2023 Updated May 26, 2023 08:51am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economy experienced a notable decline in its GDP size in dollar terms, growth rate and per capita income during the outgoing 2022-23, marking the slowest expansion in the country’s overall output over the past four years.

The decline in Pakistan’s economy during 2022-23 reveals significant mismanagement by the coalition government led by the PML-N. The overall economy only grew by 0.29 per cent in FY23, marking a sharp drop from the previous year’s rapid 6.1pc growth under the PTI government.

The economy size in dollar terms declined to $341.554 billion in the outgoing FY23 from $375.449bn in FY22. These figures, approved by the National Accounts Committee (NAC) late Wednesday night, were subsequently released to the media on Thursday. The decrease in the economy’s size can be attributed to the highest-ever depreciation of the rupee in any year.

The per capita income in dollar terms fell to $1,568 in FY23 from $1,766 in the previous year and $1,677 in FY21. This suggests the deterioration of the standard of living and well-being of almost all segments of society with a sharp decline in personal incomes.

It may lead to a decrease in disposable income, limiting individuals’ ability to afford goods and services, save, or invest.

The provisional growth rate of GDP for the year 2022-23 is estimated at 0.29pc. The growth of the agricultural, industrial and services sectors has been estimated at 1.55pc, a negative growth of 2.94pc and 0.86pc, respectively.

The provisional growth rate of GDP for the fiscal year 2022-23, estimated at 0.29pc. The data indicates varying growth rates across different sectors, with agriculture projected to experience a positive growth of 1.55pc. However, the industrial sector is expected to face a decline of 2.94pc and 0.86pc in the services sector. These estimates shed light on the performance and dynamics of the economy, highlighting sector-specific trends and their potential impact on overall economic growth.

The provisional growth in the agriculture sector can be attributed to notable increases in key crop yields. Wheat yields experienced a significant surge of 5.4pc, reaching 27.634m tonnes compared to the previous year’s 26.208m tonnes. Similarly, sugarcane production saw a rise of 2.8pc, with output increasing from 88.65m tonnes to 91.11m tonnes. Additionally, maize yields witnessed a substantial growth of 6.9pc, climbing from 9.52 million tonnes to 10.183 million tonnes.

On the other hand, there was a significant decline in the production of cotton crops, which dropped by 41pc from 8.33 million bales to 4.91 million bales. Similarly, rice production also experienced a decline of 21.5pc, falling from 9.32m tonnes to 7.32m tonnes.

In addition, several other crops have shown a modest growth rate of 0.23pc. The industrial sector has experienced a provisional negative growth rate of 2.94pc. Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) has witnessed a negative growth rate of 7.98pc. The services sector has experienced a relatively sluggish growth rate of 0.86pc.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smoke and mirrors
26 May, 2023

Smoke and mirrors

WHETHER there is sufficient evidence to conclusively prove a quid pro quo between Imran Khan and Malik Riaz in the ...
Spending spree
26 May, 2023

Spending spree

THERE can be little argument with the fact that Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits; as most economists of ...
Killer heat
26 May, 2023

Killer heat

AS temperatures soar faster and furiously, meteorologists conclude that extended hot spells will hit every year....
Banning PTI
Updated 25 May, 2023

Banning PTI

The government seems to realise its vulnerable position, hence it has granted free rein to shadow state against PTI.
Balochistan question
25 May, 2023

Balochistan question

FAR from the power centres of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore lies Balochistan, a vast land where misery prevails...
Monkeypox alert
25 May, 2023

Monkeypox alert

PAKISTAN’S current economic realities and the state of its health infrastructure fly in the face of lofty claims...