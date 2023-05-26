DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 26, 2023

Political parties to take up KP’s financial crisis with PM

Bureau Report Published May 26, 2023 Updated May 26, 2023 10:27am

PESHAWAR: The political leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to form a jirga to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and ask him to steer the province out of the financial crisis.

This was decided during a meeting hosted by caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and attended by political leaders including Sirajul Haq, Akram Khan Durrani, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Aimal Wali Khan, Arbab Alamgir, Amir Muqam, Alhaj Shah Gul Afridi and others.

The participants of the meeting called for joint efforts to fulfil the commitments made to the residents of the merged district.

The participants said that all the political leaders should play their due role, a statement issued by the chief minister’s house read. It was pointed out that the timber lying in various forests of the province could be sold, which might generate considerable revenue for the province.

In this regard the department concerned was directed to work out the modalities in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations, the statement said.

Authorities from the finance department apprised the participants of the financial constraints and financial matters of the province related to the federal government.

“So far Rs180 billion of the province are due to [be paid by] federal government on account of different federal transfers in the current fiscal year, whereas, the commitments made to the tribal districts on the occasion of merger have not yet been materialised,” the statement said.

Addressing the session, the chief minister said the cooperation of all political leaders was need of the hour and thanked them for their participation in the consultative session in the larger interest of the province.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smoke and mirrors
Updated 26 May, 2023

Smoke and mirrors

Why did the PTI government allow the individual from whom the money had been forfeited to benefit from its return?
Spending spree
26 May, 2023

Spending spree

THERE can be little argument with the fact that Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits; as most economists of ...
Killer heat
26 May, 2023

Killer heat

AS temperatures soar faster and furiously, meteorologists conclude that extended hot spells will hit every year....
Banning PTI
Updated 25 May, 2023

Banning PTI

The government seems to realise its vulnerable position, hence it has granted free rein to shadow state against PTI.
Balochistan question
25 May, 2023

Balochistan question

FAR from the power centres of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore lies Balochistan, a vast land where misery prevails...
Monkeypox alert
25 May, 2023

Monkeypox alert

PAKISTAN’S current economic realities and the state of its health infrastructure fly in the face of lofty claims...