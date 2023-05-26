Political parties to take up KP’s financial crisis with PM

PESHAWAR: The political leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to form a jirga to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and ask him to steer the province out of the financial crisis.

This was decided during a meeting hosted by caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and attended by political leaders including Sirajul Haq, Akram Khan Durrani, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Aimal Wali Khan, Arbab Alamgir, Amir Muqam, Alhaj Shah Gul Afridi and others.

The participants of the meeting called for joint efforts to fulfil the commitments made to the residents of the merged district.

The participants said that all the political leaders should play their due role, a statement issued by the chief minister’s house read. It was pointed out that the timber lying in various forests of the province could be sold, which might generate considerable revenue for the province.

In this regard the department concerned was directed to work out the modalities in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations, the statement said.

Authorities from the finance department apprised the participants of the financial constraints and financial matters of the province related to the federal government.

“So far Rs180 billion of the province are due to [be paid by] federal government on account of different federal transfers in the current fiscal year, whereas, the commitments made to the tribal districts on the occasion of merger have not yet been materialised,” the statement said.

Addressing the session, the chief minister said the cooperation of all political leaders was need of the hour and thanked them for their participation in the consultative session in the larger interest of the province.

