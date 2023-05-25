Journalist Sami Abraham ‘picked up’, family claims

KARACHI: Senior journalist Sami Abraham was reportedly taken away by unidentified men in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to family sources, who claimed that there was no information about his whereabouts.

Sources said Mr Abraham was arrested by police, but a statement issued by capital police said they would cooperate with the journalist’s family and leave no stone unturned to track him down.

Ali Raza, the brother of Mr Abraham, has filed a complaint of abduction at Aabpara Police Station.

According to the application, Mr Abraham was intercepted by four cars on the service road of Sixth Avenue at Sector G-6 at 9pm after he left the BOL TV offices and was heading home. Eight to ten unidentified men emerged from the vehicles and forcibly took him with them.

At the time of the incident, Mr Abraham’s driver, Arshad, was with him. The men left the driver behind and took Mr Abraham with them.

The application stated that the individuals also took away three mobile phones belonging to the driver and Mr Abraham, as well as the car keys.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2023