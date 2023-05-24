Online case hearing in AJK high court begins

MUZAFFARABAD: The principal seat of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court has been connected with all three circuit benches in Mirpur, Kotli and Rawalakot via video link for online hearing of cases.

The inauguration of the new system was performed by Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja at a ceremony in the high court building on Tuesday.

Apart from the CJ, three other judges attended the ceremony in Muzaffarabad and one judge each was in attendance from Mirpur and Rawalakot through video link.

The chief justice made it clear that the new system would not abolish the circuit benches but would make them more active and dynamic.

He said rules had been framed and the procedure laid down to provide an option to lawyers for online hearing of their cases in e-courts.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2023