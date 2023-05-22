DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 22, 2023

Catch-22 dilemma of emigration

Fatima S Attarwala Published May 22, 2023 Updated May 22, 2023 07:03am

Source: Bureau of Emigration &amp; Overseas Employment
Source: Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment

Brain drain is bad, but remittances are good; that is the Catch-22 of our economy. While many upper-middle-income groups are exploring immigration options, Pakistan’s remittances stem mainly from blue-collar workers such as labourers and drivers.

Almost half of the people emigrating are from Punjab, and nearly a third are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas Sindh’s and Balochistan’s numbers are relatively insignificant.

Sialkot and Gujranwala in Punjab have a high migration profile in terms of manpower export, whereas in KP, Swat, Mardan and Upper Dir contribute the most numbers, according to the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment.

It is a no-brainer to say that people want to emigrate because they want better livelihoods and income opportunities. But the factors that motivate people differ. According to the report “Pakistan: Survey on Drivers of Migration by the International Organisation for Migration”, the top reason for migration in KP is unemployment, whereas for Punjab it is that family encourages it.

Transnational linkages matter as well. More than a third of respondents in the report said they gathered information about their intended destination through social media with friends or family abroad. Naturally, if a man’s brother is a driver in Saudi Arabia and his wife and kids live a relatively better life, he is more likely to want to emigrate as well.

According to the report, 70pc of respondents reported that they already had friends or family living in the intended destination. Thus it is a cycle: the more manpower that a province exports, the higher the likelihood of its residents seeking opportunities abroad.

Another factor is connectivity with an urban hub which makes accessing information and processing applications easier. These factors explain why Balochistan has few emigrants and Punjab has the most.

Manpower export and the wealth of remittances have an impact on agriculture as well. For example, in Gujrat, almost every middle-class family has a part of it settled abroad. Since the people are not dependent on agri-income, they do not invest, treating the farmlands as a perfunctory function rather than an income-generating enterprise.

Decisions are made based on personal circumstances, not whether it helps the country or locality. Inflation and joblessness in Pakistan is making emigration more attractive. As the educated look towards the West for better opportunities, the blue-collar workers strive for employment in the Gulf regions in the hopes of providing a better life for those left behind.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, May 22nd, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Distribution criteria
22 May, 2023

Distribution criteria

SHARING tax resources has always been one of the biggest causes of strife among the centre and provinces. Perhaps ...
Laudable laws
Updated 22 May, 2023

Laudable laws

Stereotyping and bias pose risks to the employment and career aspirations of working women.
Minority reports
22 May, 2023

Minority reports

TWO recent American reports paint an unflattering picture where the state of religious freedom in Pakistan is...
A homecoming?
21 May, 2023

A homecoming?

WITH the Lahore High Court opening the door to parliament for the PTI, could we finally see politics return to the...
Srinagar G20 boycott
Updated 21 May, 2023

Srinagar G20 boycott

All conscientious nations should stay away from what is still internationally recognised as a disputed territory.
Nadra’s masterstroke
21 May, 2023

Nadra’s masterstroke

IN insecure times, Nadra’s effort to leave little to chance should garner appreciation. The authority recently...