Gender can’t be changed at will, FSC rules on pleas against transgender law

The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) ruled on Friday that a person cannot change their gender at will and declared certain sections of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 to be against Sharia.

Acting FSC Chief Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain announced the reserved verdict on a set of petitions challenging the law. The written verdict is awaited.

The National Assembly had enacted the Transgender Persons (Protection of Right) Act in 2018 to provide legal recognition to transgender persons and ensure that discrimination against transgender persons in various walks of life shall be punishable.

Hailed as a ‘landmark’ law that offered protection to a marginalised community, the legislation however has been embroiled in litigation scrutiny since its passage.

In September 2022, the FSC had taken up petitions challenging the legislation — making Jamaat-i-Islami’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and TV anchor Orya Maqbool Jan parties in them along with transgender persons Almaas Boby and Bubbly Malik.

Simultaneously, amendments to the law have also been sought under the Intersex Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which called for the deletion of all those sections deemed against the injunctions of Islam and the Constitution.

In the verdict announced today, the court observed that gender was related to one’s biological sex. It further noted that many acts of worship, including praying, fasting and performing Hajj, were also connected to gender.

The court further stated that Islam provided transgender persons with fundamental rights, adding that their rights were also enshrined in the Constitution. It observed that the government was bound to provide transgender persons with all basic rights as well as health, education, and economic facilities.

The FSC declared Sections 2(f) (definition of ‘gender identity’) and 2(n)(iii) (definition of ‘Transgender Person’) of the act to be against Sharia.

The FSC also ruled Sections 3 (recognition of identity of transgender person) and 7 (right to inherit) of the Transgenders Act 2018 to be against Sharia.

The court said that the gender of transgender persons was determined on the basis of their physical attributes.

The FSC verdict stated that the Sharia did not allow anyone to undergo gender reassignment and that no one could change their gender at their will. “One’s gender can only remain what it was assigned at birth,” the court ruled.

Regarding Section 7 (right to inherit), the court said that under this clause anyone could change their gender and seek an inheritance of their choosing. The court said that a share in inheritance could only be obtained according to a person’s gender.

The FSC further ruled that it would be against Islamic laws if a man or woman called themselves a transgender person irrespective of their biological sex.