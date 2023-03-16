DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 16, 2023

Transgender law comes under fire at CII meeting

APP Published March 16, 2023 Updated March 16, 2023 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday said that after a detailed review of the Transgender Persons (Rights of Protection) Rules, the council had reached the conclusion that “self-perceived identity” is un-Islamic.

Addressing a press conference after taking the sense of all stakeholders during a two-day meeting, he said these rules were framed in continuation of the Transgender Act and contained several provisions and clauses which were not compatible with Sharia.

The council expressed concerns over the social and legal problems faced by intersex and transgender persons, he said, adding that protection of basic human rights of these persons must be ensured.

Dr Ayaz said the council also examined the amendment bills presented by Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and suggested amendments to them.

Apart from the CII members and other religious scholars and leaders, representatives of the trans­gender community, doctors, legal and social experts, civil society organisations, the Nat­ional Database and Regis­tration Authority and Ministry of Human Rights also participated in the meeting to review all aspects of the issues pertaining to the intersex and transgender community.

Islamophobia resolution

Meanwhile, the CII also passed a resolution in connection with the International Day to Combat Islamophobia and hailed the UN decision to celebrate it on March 15 annually as a commendable initiative.

Mr Ayaz said the council hoped that continuous, integrated and comprehensive measures would yield positive results in this context.

It noted that certain elements in the West and some other countries were engaged in nefarious designs to create an atmosphere of fear and hatred towards Islam and Muslims, due to which there were serious threats to the global peace

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrible optics
16 Mar, 2023

Terrible optics

AT the time these words were written, the police and Rangers contingents dispatched to arrest PTI chairman Imran ...
Medicine shortage
16 Mar, 2023

Medicine shortage

PATIENTS across the country are facing a growing shortage of various drugs, including life-saving medicines, as...
Karachi LG delay
16 Mar, 2023

Karachi LG delay

TWO months after local government polls were finally held in Karachi, the metropolis is no closer to having a...
Another failure
Updated 15 Mar, 2023

Another failure

The economic crisis in Pakistan has laid bare the elite's apathy towards welfare of masses.
Census issues
15 Mar, 2023

Census issues

AS the seventh population census continues, several issues have cropped up hindering the head count. Foremost seems...
No sign of returning
Updated 15 Mar, 2023

No sign of returning

WHEN it comes to the much-anticipated but delayed homecoming of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the conversations being...