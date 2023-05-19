Bajaur teachers protest salaries non-payment

BAJAUR: Teachers appointed for the second shift classes in government educational institutions protested here on Thursday against the nonpayment of salaries for the last several months.

Scores of teachers attended the demonstration organised by the All Bajaur Double Shift Teachers Association outside the Civil Colony, Khar, the home of the offices of the district administration, local education and other government departments. The protesting teachers were holding placards inscribed with different slogans.

They strongly criticised the provincial government, the education and provincial finance departments for not taking tenable steps in releasing their salaries.

They also flayed the senior officials of the local education department for not playing their role in issuance of their salaries due for the last eight months.

The association’s leaders while addressing the protesters described the non-payment of salaries as “great injustice” with teachers and their families.

They mentioned that like other districts of the province, the local education department had appointed more than 120 teachers for the second shift classes in several middle and high schools on fixed pay in March 2022.

However, they claimed they had paid only for three months (March to May 2022).

They warned to hold a massive protest demonstration along with their families if their issue was not addressed by the end of May.

The demonstrators later dispersed after a team of the local education department assured them of resolving their issue in the next few weeks.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023