22 Afghans held for entering Pakistan illegally

KHYBER: The police arrested 22 Afghan nationals in Torkham on Saturday night for not possessing the legal travel documents.

The police said that the arrested Afghans were picked up from a warehouse in Bacha Maina locality during a late night raid.

They said that all the arrested Afghans had entered Pakistan without visas stamped on their passports, and were lodged at the Landi Kotal sub-jail for further proceedings against them under the Foreigners Act.

Meanwhile, the customs appraisement staff foiled an attempt to smuggle multiple banned items, including a Mercedes car, into Pakistan the other day.

A statement issued by the customs authorities said that the banned items included 575 kilogrammes of dry milk, 938kg of betel nuts, 20kg of emulsifier and a Mercedes car valuing Rs6 million. The items were being smuggled without paying customs duty.

All these items were concealed in a coal-loaded vehicle coming from Afghanistan. The driver was arrested and his vehicle impounded.

Also on Sunday, police in Ali Masjid locality of Jamrud seized 200 kilogrammes of charas from a car at Prang Sum checkpost. The car driver, Sadiq, a resident of Sikandarkhel locality of Jamrud, was also arrested.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2023