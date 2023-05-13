DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 13, 2023

‘Disgusting mentality’: PM Shehbaz rebukes Imran for comments regarding COAS

Sanaullah Khan Published May 13, 2023 Updated May 13, 2023 12:37am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chastised PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his allegations against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Friday, saying that his immediate predecessor’s remarks were “yet another proof of his disgusting mentality against the Pakistan Army”.

The premier “strongly condemns” Imran’s levelling of allegations against the army chief, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

While the statement did not specify which of Imran’s remarks the PM was referring to, it came out hours after the PTI chief said while speaking to a journalist at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the “army is getting maligned” because of “just one man — the army chief” and “there is no democracy in the army”.

Speaking to foreign media, the PTI chief said, “You cannot have rule of law in Pakistan if there are sacred cows like politicians who do corruption and then went immunity, like the NRO, or you have a military that is above the law”.

He alleged that the military “picked him up from the high court” earlier this week.

In his statement, PM Shehbaz also referred to the incidents of violence and arson that took place during protests after Imran’s arrest at the IHC on May 9.

While the protests were under way, social media was flooded with footage of law enforcers firing tear gas and shelling at protesters, a mob clashing with police in Karachi, attacking and entering the army’s head office, General Headquarters, in Rawalpindi and vandalising the official residence of a high-ranking military officer in Lahore.

Imran’s statement is an “admission of [him] being the mastermind of the tragic incidents of May 9”, the PMO statement quoted the premier as saying.

He added that the mindset behind Imran’s recent allegations was the same that drove him to “falsely accuse patriotic army officers of his murder and spin false stories about cyphers and foreign conspiracies.

“This is an expression of enmity toward the country and the real ambitions of terrorists’ mastermind. The statement is an admission that all that happened on May 9 was carried out on Imran Niazi’s orders.

The premier said the remarks were proof that Imran planned the “desecration of martyrs’ graves and attacks on sensitive installations and buildings” during the protests.

He further said Imran’s issue with Gen Munir was that while serving as the Inter-Services Intelligence director general, he became aware of “corruption committed by Imran, his wife, Farah Gogi and the PTI’s senior leadership”.

Imran’s remarks against the “ highly decorated“ army chief, who is liked by rank and file, were “nothing but malice”, the premier said, adding that Imran was “scared” of the COAS.

He went on to say that such “vile” remarks against the commander of a brave army, which fought against terrorists, amounted to “backing terrorists”.

The premier ended his statement saying that the entire nation and armed forces were standing with the army chief.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deus ex machina
Updated 12 May, 2023

Deus ex machina

Imran Khan must ensure that his supporters and sympathisers do not get into any further confrontation with the state.
Internet blackout
Updated 12 May, 2023

Internet blackout

In the future, wholesale blockades of the internet must be ruled out.
Troubled waters
12 May, 2023

Troubled waters

THE most helpless, poor and frequent casualty of India and Pakistan’s extended antagonism are the fishermen who...
What next?
Updated 11 May, 2023

What next?

There is little that is democratic about the manner in which the govt has chosen to act against PTI.
Shady deal
11 May, 2023

Shady deal

THE elephant in the room cannot, and should not, be ignored. At the heart of the multibillion-rupee Al-Qadir Trust...
Digital backslide
Updated 11 May, 2023

Digital backslide

A COUNTRYWIDE mobile internet and social media shutdown, ostensibly to quell unrest in the wake of PTI protests...