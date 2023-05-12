DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 12, 2023

Twitter’s verified users get early access to encrypted messaging

Reuters Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 12:30am

Twitter Inc on Thursday allowed users who subscribe to its Blue verification feature an early access to its encrypted messaging service.

The social media platform, owned and run by Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, said the service was now available to verified users who have the latest version of the app installed.

A Twitter Blue subscription, which has now become the basis for verification on the platform, starts at $8 per month, or $84 a year.

“As Elon Musk said, when it comes to direct messages, the standard should be, if someone puts a gun to our heads, we still can’t access your messages,” the company said on a blog post.

“We’re not quite there yet, but we’re working on it.”

