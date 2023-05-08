DAWN.COM Logo

Minister sees Imran’s arrest as solution to all problems

APP Published May 8, 2023 Updated May 8, 2023 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan will solve the problems being faced by the country.

Reacting to Mr Khan’s allegations on Sunday, Ms Aurangzeb said the former prime minister should be punished for conspiring against the country and corruption.

She claimed that Mr Khan’s “dirty mentality” was creating intolerance and violence in society. “The country needs food, employment and business, and not fraud, mischief, disorder and distraction being promoted by Mr Khan.” She also held the PTI chief responsible for extremist attitudes in the country which are leading to mob lynchings.

‘Imran playing politics on Kashmir’

Continuing her accusations against Mr Khan, the minister blamed him of playing politics on India and Kashmir and using Islam for “ulterior motives”.

Marriyum accuses PTI chief of creating intolerance in society

She recalled that Mr Khan prayed for the victory of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 elections.

Referring to the rallies announced by the PTI chief, Ms Aurangzeb said the agitation had been called at a time when the Chinese foreign minister was visiting Pakistan.

“Imran Khan has called for riots and anarchy after watching the video of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with King Charles,” the minister said.

She added that PM Shehbaz was holding meetings with world leaders, including the King, but Mr Khan couldn’t see it as he was “wearing a black bucket on his head”.

After Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s successful visit to India for the SCO meeting and a befitting response to his Indian counterpart, Mr Khan has “completely lost his cool,” she said, adding that Imran had also spread intolerance in the country. She advised Mr Khan to appear before courts and face cases instead of agitation on the streets.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2023

