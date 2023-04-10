DAWN.COM Logo

Complainant in Imran attack case dies of cardiac arrest

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 09:29am

GUJRAT: A cop who was the complainant in the case of assassination attempt on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirbad died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Sub Inspector Aamir Shahzad Bhadar, who was the station house officer of Sadar police station in Wazirabad, was at his house in his native village Bhadar near Kharian town of Gujrat when his condition deteriorated, according to family sources.

He was driven to Kharian Combined Military Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The deceased, 35, was survived by a wife and a son.

His funeral prayers were attended by a number of senior district administration officials, police officers and people from all walks of life.

He was buried in the local graveyard of Bhadar village late on Sunday night.

Mr Bhadar was the complainant in the case registered against the Nov 2 gun attack on Mr Khan’s rally. He has since been serving at Sadar police station, where he was posted days before the attack.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2023

