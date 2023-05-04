DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 04, 2023

Pakistanis, Indians targeted online

Kalbe Ali Published May 4, 2023 Updated May 4, 2023 09:42am

ISLAMABAD: A report by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has revealed that an online group in Pakistan targeted people, including military personnel, in both India and Pakistan through fake social media accounts, during the first quarter of the current year.

The “Adversarial Threat Report, First Quarter 2023” released at the Meta website stated that actions were taken against three separate cyber espionage operations in South Asia linked to a group of hackers known in the security industry as “Bahamut APT (advanced persistent thr­e­at)”, another known as “Patchwork APT” and a “state-linked group in Pakistan”.

The report highlighted fake apps and websites del­ivering malware at Face­book and Instagram social media platforms, invo­lved in espionage as well as committing financial crimes across the world.

The report shared information about six networks that were taken down for violating the policies.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

On the warpath
Updated 04 May, 2023

On the warpath

The country’s economic prospects are weak and social institutions are on the point of disintegration and the only way out is fresh polls.
Slight thaw
04 May, 2023

Slight thaw

THERE is room for optimism as the PDM government and the opposition PTI sit across the negotiating table, at long...
Profit margin for OMCs
04 May, 2023

Profit margin for OMCs

FROM the point of view of inflation-stricken consumers, the demand for a 100pc increase in the profit margins of the...
SCO meet-up
Updated 03 May, 2023

SCO meet-up

The SCO has great potential to bring geopolitical rivals together for the common good.
Press freedom
Updated 03 May, 2023

Press freedom

It says much about the quality of democracy in a country when media persons cannot do their job without fearing for their safety.
Stealing land
03 May, 2023

Stealing land

THE land scam in which 100 villagers have been deprived of 125 acres of their ancestral land in Malakwal tehsil of...