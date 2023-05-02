DAWN.COM Logo

PTCL building damaged in grenade attack in Balochistan’s Noshki: official

Abdullah Zehri Published May 2, 2023 Updated May 2, 2023 05:26pm
<p>This photo shows a damaged window of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s building in Balochistan’s Noshki district following a grenade attack on Tuesday. — Photo by author</p>

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) building in Balochistan’s Noshki district was damaged in a grenade attack on Tuesday, police said.

City Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Ahmed Bugti told Dawn.com that two unidentified men, on a motorcycle, threw a grenade at the PTCL building which caused a blast.

“As a result, the building was damaged,” he said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident.

The SHO said police had collected evidence from the crime scene and launched a search for the suspects.

In a similar incident last week, a senior police official of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Khuzdar was martyred in a bomb attack.

According to the police, a roadside bomb had gone off when the martyred official, Inspector Sharbat Khan’s vehicle had reached Khuzdar Medical College on the Quetta-Karachi Hig­hway while he was on his way to the police station.

Khan died on the spot as the explosion left his vehicle completely destroyed, hospital officials said.

Moreover, unidentified men had hurled a grenade at the Shaikhan police post in Peshawar last month.

No loss of life was reported in April’s incident, but the wall of the post was partially damaged.

A Dawn report cited officials as saying that a case was registered against unidentified attackers following the incident.

