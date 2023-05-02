DAWN.COM Logo

May 02, 2023

UAE signs $1bn LNG deal with TotalEnergies

AFP Published May 2, 2023 Updated May 2, 2023 07:05am

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ ADNOC Gas announced on Monday a $1 billion deal to provide liquefied natural gas to France’s TotalEnergies as Europe scrambles to find alternatives to Russian energy sources.

The liquefied natural gas provided under the three-year supply deal “will be delivered to various export markets around the world”, a company statement said.

The agreement is valued at between $1bn and $1.2bn, the statement said, without elaborating on the quantities involved.

The deal was signed with TotalEnergies Gas and Power Limited, a subsidiary of the French multinational.

ADNOC Gas, which only became operational at the start of this year, is a subsidiary of state-owned energy giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The UAE has emerged as a key partner for Western countries as they scramble to secure energy deals worldwide to replace imports from sanctions-hit Russia.

In July, a deal between Total Energies and ADNOC was signed “for cooperation in the area of energy supplies” during a visit by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Paris.

In September, the UAE agreed to supply natural gas and diesel to Germany as part of an “energy security” deal to replace Russian supplies.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2023

