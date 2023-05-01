DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 01, 2023

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar after ‘credible reports’ of attempts to sabotage law and order

Zahid Imdad Published May 1, 2023 Updated May 1, 2023 03:21pm

The deputy commissioner of Peshawar has imposed Section 144 in the city for three days till May 3 (Wednesday) to prevent a “breach of peace” after “credible” reports on attempts to “sabotage” the law and order situation emerged.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers the district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

In a notification dated April 30, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad said that the law enforcement agencies had provided credible information that “non-state actors and miscreants are planning to sabotage the general law and order and peaceful atmosphere in the district”.

“And to prevent a breach of peace, it is imperative to take extraordinary measures in the greater public interest,” he stated.

The deputy commissioner also highlighted that there was an apprehension of miscreants trying to exploit any unlawful gatherings and assemblies “by way of terrorist/militant activity” and lead to a mishap.

“Therefore, I, Shah Fahad […] hereby order and impose a ban on unlawful and unauthorized gathering and assembly of more than five persons within the premises of District Peshawar,” the notification quoted the DC as saying.

It added that anyone found violating the order shall be proceeded against Section 188 of the PPC.

The Section 144 ban is enforced by the police who register cases under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violations of the ban. Section 188 carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison or fine or both.

The development comes as the PTI has announced a Labour Day rally in the city today, which will be led by former minister Pervez Khattak.

Rising terrorism

In recent months, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

According to a report, January 2023 was the deadliest month since 2018, in which 134 people lost their lives — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

Most recently, militants targeted security forces in three overnight attacks in the Lakki Marwat district, triggering shoot-outs in which three soldiers were martyred and seven militants were killed.

The bloodshed came days after the military declared a new offensive against militants amid a resurgence of attacks in recent months, including a Peshawar mosque bombing that killed scores of 100 people in February.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IHK Hindu militias
Updated 01 May, 2023

IHK Hindu militias

Instead of using the brute force of its military machine to suppress the Kashmiri struggle, India needs to give diplomacy a chance.
Not returning?
01 May, 2023

Not returning?

IT could well be that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to London for the coronation of King Charles III may...
Coming heatwave
01 May, 2023

Coming heatwave

TEMPERATURES across the country are expected to rise from May 18 — as high as 46°C in some Sindh districts —...
Politics of vengeance
Updated 30 Apr, 2023

Politics of vengeance

Governments may come and go, but a destructive politics of vengeance continues to poison the atmosphere.
Drug pricing
30 Apr, 2023

Drug pricing

MORE than a simple regulatory matter, drug pricing in Pakistan has become a political issue. Hence, we have seen...
Saving lives
30 Apr, 2023

Saving lives

WORLD Immunisation Week, which ends today, is a poignant annual reminder of how much remains to be done to protect...