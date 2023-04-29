DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 29, 2023

Over 100 rescued from Karachi’s Sharea Faisal high-rise fire

Imtiaz Ali Published April 29, 2023 Updated April 29, 2023 09:45am
<p>Smoke rising from Mehdi Tower on Sharea Faisal, Karachi on April 28, 2023. — Twitter/<a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/Samarjournalist">@Samarjournalist</a></p>

Smoke rising from Mehdi Tower on Sharea Faisal, Karachi on April 28, 2023. — Twitter/@Samarjournalist

KARACHI: Over 100 people were rescued when a fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial building on Sharea Faisal on Friday, destroying few offices, police and rescue services said.

The Ferozabad police said the fire broke out in the 12-storey Mehdi Tower, located in PECHS Block-2.

Area SHO Inam Hasan Junejo said that the fire erupted on the second floor of the commercial building and spread to other offices. Soon the building was engulfed by smoke which could be seen from far away.

He said that around 150 people were present in the building and rescue teams shifted them to safety. No loss of life was reported.

Five fire engines were dispatched and they managed to control the blaze after hectic efforts lasting for one hour, said a Fire Brigade official.

However, he said that only one office located on the second floor was gutted in the incident.

He said that staff concerned was present during the firefighting operation at the said office.

While the fire official said that the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained, the area SHO suggested that it was caused by a short circuit.

Earlier this month, a man was killed and over 100 rescued from a fire that erupted on the third floor of multi-storey Arkay Square (Extension) on main Shahrah-i-Liaquat in New Chali near Boulton Market.

In March, a huge fire erupted in the 12-storey Port Way Trade Centre on Sharea Faisal when one of the panaflex banners hanging on the commercial building caught fire because of some electric short circuit.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Census controversy
Updated 29 Apr, 2023

Census controversy

PBS should continue to engage political stakeholders and experts so that any flaws in methodology can be identified and rectified.
Brief respite?
29 Apr, 2023

Brief respite?

A NEW World Bank report, Commodity Markets Outlook for 2023, expects global prices to decline this year at the...
No apology from UK
29 Apr, 2023

No apology from UK

BRITISH Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s refusal to apologise for the UK’s historical role in slave trade and...
Election dates
Updated 28 Apr, 2023

Election dates

PM needs to instruct his side to hammer out a deal with the PTI that can pave the way to polls.
HRCP report
28 Apr, 2023

HRCP report

IN its flagship annual report on the state of human rights in the country, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan...
Tragedy at sea
28 Apr, 2023

Tragedy at sea

YET another migrant boat tragedy is in the news, once again with Pakistanis among the dozens who died in a terrible...