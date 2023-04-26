DAWN.COM Logo

Security audit of key installations in capital ordered

April 26, 2023

ISLAMABAD: A security audit of important local and foreign installations in the federal capital has been ordered to identify loopholes and improve the security arrangements in the wake of the recent blast at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) building in Swat.

Besides, a high alert has also been declared in the capital.

Police officers said the intelligence unit of the capital police, known as the Special Branch and Security Division, will conduct a survey for the security audit while the assistance of the CTD will be taken when needed. Special focus will be given to the security audit of the Red Zone and all police installations in the capital.

The last security audit of important and sensitive local and foreign installations in the capital city was conducted in 2020.

A survey of important and sensitive buildings, including Parliament House, Parliament Lodges, Supreme Court, Islamabad High Court, Foreign Office, ministers’ enclave, courts, foreign missions inside and outside the Red Zone, educational institutes and police buildings will be carried out, they added. A survey of the Diplomatic Enclave will also be conducted.

An audit report will be prepared in the light of the survey which will identify loopholes in the security in and around the buildings.

It will also identify the shortage of manpower and security gadgets, like CCTVs, walk-through gates, and hurdles around the buildings, the officers said, adding the audit will also recommend and identify the spots for the establishment of pickets if needed.

The officials said the security in and around over two dozen buildings was already found unsatisfactory and unproductive. Security measures around these buildings were being strengthened. Besides, some police buildings were also at high risk.

Policemen performing security duties were asked to wear safety gear, remain on alert and keep their distance from each other at their duty points.

Under the high alert, strict checking was being conducted at all the entry points besides enhancing patrolling in the city, the officers said, adding vigilance and checking was also being started at bus terminals.

Due to security issues, working hours of the Police Facilitation Centre at F-6 have also been reduced, they added.

