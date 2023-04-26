Swat blasts linked to short circuit at armoury

SWAT: The twin blasts that struck a counter-terrorism facility and killed several people in the Kabal town of Swat were caused by electrical short circuit at a munitions warehouse within the premises, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have found in a preliminary investigation, ruling out a militant attack, as initially suggested.

The number of deaths from the Monday incident has risen to 17 — nine officers, three civilians and five recently detained militants who were being held there for investigation. Besides, 70 people were injured, mostly police officers.

On Tuesday, the KP caretaker government formed a two-member fact-finding committee to investigate the incident.

In Kabal, KP police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan told reporters that the blasts happened after rocket-propelled grenades, mines and other arms seized in different cases and stored in the warehouse had gone off due to short circuit.

Mr Khan said that fragments from these explosives struck buildings as far as 400 metres away. A projectile also hit the police lines mosque, leaving a hole in its roof.

He said that there was neither any evidence of forced entry at the facility’s gate nor were pellets found in the victims’ post-mortem reports. Besides, no shots were fired at the entrance.

The two explosions rocked the police station with an interval of 12 minutes, with the first blast taking place at 8:20pm and the second at 8:32pm, he said.

However, he said the police would investigate the matter with an open mind and consider all angles during the investigation. Besides, the police would work to secure such material stored in other areas as well, he said.

Committee

The provincial government’s fact-finding committee comprises the secretary of the Home and Tribal Affairs department, Muhammad Abid Majeed, and the additional inspector general of the police’s special branch, Saqib Ismail Memon.

The committee has been directed to submit a comprehensive report covering all aspects of the incident.

KP’s caretaker chief minister, Muhammad Azam Khan, said in a statement that an inquiry into the incident was underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, the KP police chief, Peshawar’s corps commander, the inspector general of the KP’s Frontier Corps, and the chief secretary visited the facility.

Mr Khan, the police chief, also offered funeral prayers for the deceased police officers and laid wreaths on their coffins.

A rescue operation was underway on the second day with the help of 100 workers and heavy machinery, Rescue 1122 spokeswoman Shafiqa Gul said, adding that 13 bodies had been shifted to their hometowns.

Protests in Swat

Meanwhile, hundreds of people took to the streets in Kabal and Swat capital Mingora to protest the explosions and demand peace in the area.

The protest at Kabal Bazaar was organised by the organisation Swat Olasi Pasoon (Swat Public Uprising), whereas Swat Quami Jirga organised the protest at Nishat Chowk in Mingora.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2023