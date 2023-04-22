DAWN.COM Logo

3 children killed, 3 injured after being run over by vehicle in Gilgit-Baltistan: Rescue 1122

Imtiaz Ali Taj Published April 22, 2023 Updated April 22, 2023 10:18pm
<p>Officials carry a child injured in a road accident in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday. — Photo by author</p>

Three children were killed and as many injured on Saturday when an SUV ran over them during Eid celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghanche district, a rescue official said.

Rescue 1122 in-charge for Ghanche district Ashiq Hussain told Dawn.com that six children were celebrating Eidul Fitr dressed in new clothes on a road in Barah Bala village when a Skardu-bound Toyota Land Cruiser crushed them, killing three on the spot and injuring the rest.

Locals said the children had gone to a nearby shop during which they were run over by the out-of-control vehicle.

Hussain said the police detained the vehicle’s driver and initiated an investigation while the rescue team administered initial medical aid to the injured and then admitted them to the District Headquarters Hospital Ghanche for treatment.

He said the situation of one injured child was critical.

Last month, three people died and 18 were injured when a Skardu-bound passenger coaster coming from Rawalpindi plunged into a ravine on Karakorum Highway near Chilas in Diamer district.

In February, 25 passengers from Gilgit-Baltistan died when a Rawalpindi-bound passenger bus from Ghizer fell into a ravine near Kohistan.

