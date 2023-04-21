DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 21, 2023

Tarin rebuts PAC’s ‘dubious transaction’ allegations

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 21, 2023 Updated April 21, 2023 11:13am

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday dismissed allegations made by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, who accused Mr Tarin of “dubious transactions” worth billions of dollars under a central bank scheme aimed at giving low-markup loans to businesses.

In a statement, Mr Tarin said the loans on nominal markup were part of post-Covid monetary stimulus measures taken by the previous government.

“It has come to my knowledge that the PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan has accused me of being involved in ‘dubious transac-tions of $4 billion’ under the SBP-administered Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF),” Mr Tarin said in the statement.

“SBP is an independent institution and operates multiple refina­nce facilities for businesses, including the Exports Finance Scheme (EFS) and the Long-Term Financing Facility (LTFF),” he said.

Former finance minister says businesses given low-markup loans as part of post-Covid stimulus

Mr Tarin said he expected the SBP to issue a detailed statement clarifying the objectives, merits and efficacy of the stimulus measures.

The PTI leader also clarified that he was appointed finance minister in April 2021 — a year after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) launched the refinance scheme in March 2020. Besides, the facility ended in March 2021, he said.

Therefore, the statement by the PAC chairman “is misleading and inappropriate”, Mr Tarin said.

His rebuttal came after the Public Accounts Committee, which oversees government spending, on Wednesday demanded a list of the 600 business people who were reportedly issued around $3bn loans from commercial banks at zero markups during the Covid-19 pandemic under the PTI government.

“Under which laws were these 600 individuals issued these loans?” the committee chairman asked during a meeting held at the Parliament House.

The committee was informed that banks offered these loans at concessionary rates during the pandemic.

The facility was aimed at encouraging investment during the economic slump caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate disasters
21 Apr, 2023

Climate disasters

THAT Pakistan will have to face numerous climate-induced extreme weather events in the future is a foregone...
Nightmare numbers
Updated 21 Apr, 2023

Nightmare numbers

Pakistan’s exponential population growth, with its ‘youth bulge’ is also bound to have a destabilising effect on internal security.
China & Palestine issue
21 Apr, 2023

China & Palestine issue

FRESH from its diplomatic triumph of bringing trans-Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran to the negotiating table and...
A Gordian knot
20 Apr, 2023

A Gordian knot

PTI and key stakeholders in govt. should act promptly and not waste time in initiating talks.
Wheat shortage
20 Apr, 2023

Wheat shortage

PAKISTAN’S major national food security policy goal is to grow enough wheat to not only meet its consumption needs...
Neglecting animals
20 Apr, 2023

Neglecting animals

WWF-PAKISTAN has given Sindh government officials a much-needed reality check regarding the upkeep of animals in...