First-ever compliance centre launched

ISLAMABAD: Comm­erce Ministry has launched the first-ever National Compliance Centre (NCC) aimed to ensure international compliance requirements and facilitate the manufacturers and exporters.

The NCC would have a federal-level office with provincial secretariats to ensure coordination at the national level. It will have an organisational structure consisting of eight compliance clusters, and additional clusters may be established in the future as needed.

The NCC will act as a repository of all international compliance requirements and develop a user-friendly online database and other resources to assist businesses, industries, agricultural producers, public and private sector stakeholders, and other entities to understand and comply with international regulatory requirements.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar said the government will accelerate efforts for promoting sustainable and inclusive development of the country.

He said Pakistan stood firm in its commitment to the UN as well as the international community for joining hands in their endeavours for promoting ethical supply chains, developing humane and discrimination-free workplaces, and replenishing and rejuvenating climate.

The event was attended by diplomats from various countries.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2023