DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 19, 2023

Govt crackdown to initiate against hoarders

Saleem Shahid | Mohammad Asghar Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 07:10am

RAWALPINDI / QUETTA: In an effort to reduce sugar prices, the government is expected to initiate a crackdown against illegal sugar merchants and hoarders, and the Special Branch is likely to play a significant role in this endeavour.

It has been decided to assign a significant role to the Special Branch, but the police and district administration will ensure that action is taken against the illegal sugar sellers and hoarders so that people can get sugar at the best and fair rate.

The sources said the government is expected to issue a notification very soon. The district administration and police will chalk out a plan in light of Special Branch reports regarding details of hoarders and smugglers of sugar.

Following the government’s plan, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, has conveyed to the regional police officers, city police officers, and district police officers: “This illegal act must stop”.

Sugar, urea smuggling to Afghanistan foiled

The IGP said due to hoarding and smuggling of sugar, the prices have been increased.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already ordered a crackdown on the hoarding and smuggling of sugar in light of reports of profiteering and smuggling of the commodity.

The PM also directed the Punjab caretaker, chief minister to form a mechanism to ensure selling of the commodity at a reasonable price.

Smuggling bid foiled

Meanwhile, in a joint operation against smugglers along the Afghan border in Chagai district and other areas, the Pakistan Customs, Frontier Corps and Levies Force foiled smuggling of a huge quantity of sugar and urea to Afghanistan.

Speaking at a presser, Customs Chief Collector Mohammad Saleem said sugar and urea seized from areas of the Afghan border was estimated to be Rs260 million.

He said that the raid led to recovery of 37200 bags of sugar and a huge quantity of urea which had been loaded on 45 lorries, adding that the raiding team experienced difficulties in reaching the smugglers as their vehicles were struck up in the sand, but they did not give up and continued chasing the smugglers.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fury of the mob
Updated 19 Apr, 2023

Fury of the mob

An allegation of blasphemy is all it takes in today's Pakistan to destroy lives, uproot families or entire communities.
LSM decline
19 Apr, 2023

LSM decline

NEW large-scale manufacturing data, published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, shows that, in keeping with the...
Malnourished children
19 Apr, 2023

Malnourished children

ALTHOUGH the waters of 2022’s devastating floods have receded, the long-term impacts of the climate event continue...
Still no funds
Updated 18 Apr, 2023

Still no funds

Unless our politicians take and act on hard decisions, the world will no longer step in to rescue us.
Shifting ME sands
18 Apr, 2023

Shifting ME sands

RAPID geopolitical changes have been seen in the Middle East over the past few days with regard to the Syrian and...
Uniformed criminals
18 Apr, 2023

Uniformed criminals

RECENT news reports in local media have been a disturbing reminder of the depths our uniformed protectors fall to...