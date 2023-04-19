Govt crackdown to initiate against hoarders

RAWALPINDI / QUETTA: In an effort to reduce sugar prices, the government is expected to initiate a crackdown against illegal sugar merchants and hoarders, and the Special Branch is likely to play a significant role in this endeavour.

It has been decided to assign a significant role to the Special Branch, but the police and district administration will ensure that action is taken against the illegal sugar sellers and hoarders so that people can get sugar at the best and fair rate.

The sources said the government is expected to issue a notification very soon. The district administration and police will chalk out a plan in light of Special Branch reports regarding details of hoarders and smugglers of sugar.

Following the government’s plan, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, has conveyed to the regional police officers, city police officers, and district police officers: “This illegal act must stop”.

Sugar, urea smuggling to Afghanistan foiled

The IGP said due to hoarding and smuggling of sugar, the prices have been increased.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already ordered a crackdown on the hoarding and smuggling of sugar in light of reports of profiteering and smuggling of the commodity.

The PM also directed the Punjab caretaker, chief minister to form a mechanism to ensure selling of the commodity at a reasonable price.

Smuggling bid foiled

Meanwhile, in a joint operation against smugglers along the Afghan border in Chagai district and other areas, the Pakistan Customs, Frontier Corps and Levies Force foiled smuggling of a huge quantity of sugar and urea to Afghanistan.

Speaking at a presser, Customs Chief Collector Mohammad Saleem said sugar and urea seized from areas of the Afghan border was estimated to be Rs260 million.

He said that the raid led to recovery of 37200 bags of sugar and a huge quantity of urea which had been loaded on 45 lorries, adding that the raiding team experienced difficulties in reaching the smugglers as their vehicles were struck up in the sand, but they did not give up and continued chasing the smugglers.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2023