Shehbaz blames Saqib Nisar for ‘sabotaging’ PML-N projects

Zulqernain Tahir Published April 16, 2023 Updated April 16, 2023 10:25am
<p>Photo combo of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R). — File photos</p>

LAHORE: After Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also targeted former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar for his role in “sabotaging” developing projects initiated by PML-N’s previous government.

Mr Nisar also broke his silence and advised Mr Sharif not to use his name to do politics.

As the PML-N — especially its chief organiser Maryam Nawaz — blames Mr Nisar for disqualifying the party’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in 2017 in the Panama Papers case, on Saturday PM Shehbaz sprung into action and lashed out at Mr Nisar for his role in “sabotaging” two projects of his previous government in Punjab.

“Saqib Nisar destroyed the PKLI (Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre) as he wanted to accommodate his brother there,” PM Shehbaz alleged.

Don’t drag judiciary into politics: ex-CJP

Similarly, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) challenged the Orange Line project, which was a gift from China for Nawaz Sharif and the people of Lahore, in the Lahore High Court which gave a clean chit to the government but it(PTI) took the matter to Saqib Nisar in the Supreme Court.

“Saqib Nisar caused a delay in the completion of the Orange Line project for eight months by holding its verdict.

He did so only to ensure the PML-N did not take any benefit of this project in the 2018 elections,“ the premier lambasted.

Earlier, the PML-N built its narrative targeting Mr Nisar, another former CJP Asif Saeed Khosa and former ISI chief Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid for what it said by installing Imran Khan regime and disqualifying Nawaz Sharif.

Of late the PML-N added the names of two serving SC judges and displayed their pictures in public rallies terming them a “cabal of five” responsible for the nation’s miseries.

Responding to PM Shehbaz’s allegations, Saqib Nisar said he never halted any project of the PML-N government. “Shehbaz Sharif is levelling allegations against me only for his political gains,” Nisar said, asking the premier not to drag the judiciary into politics.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2023

