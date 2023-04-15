DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2023

SJC complaint seeks removal of eight SC judges

Dawn Report Published April 15, 2023 Updated April 15, 2023 04:56am

KARACHI: A complaint was filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Friday against the eight Supreme Court judges hearing the petitions challenging a proposed law to curtail the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan.

The reference, filed by lawyer Mian Dawood, sought the removal of CJP Umar Ata Bandial and justices Ijazul Ahsan, Munib Akhtar, Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Muham­mad Ali Mazhar, Ayesha A. Malik, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Shahid Waheed over alleged misconduct and deviation from the judges’ code of conduct.

The reference came a day after the eight-judge bench barred the government from enforcing the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which was yet to be signed into law.

In a 10-page reference, the complainant accused the judges of being guilty of “serious misconduct” under Articles III, IV, V VI and IX of the code of conduct for judges and Article 209 of the Constitution, which outlined the composition and working of the SJC.

In his complaint, Mr Dawood also questioned the recent SC proceedings, saying the conduct of the eight judges proved they were “publicly involved in controversies surrounding their judicial conduct”.

The chief justice had fixed the petition before “a like-minded bench”, which heard the matter and suspended the bill “against all constitutional, legal, requirement, practices and norms,” the complainant said, adding that the “orchestrated, post-haste and planned” petitions challenging the proposed bill were “filed by political actors from one side in the present political crisis”.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

For shame
Updated 15 Apr, 2023

For shame

The SC ruling on bill limiting CJP powers made it clear that there are no rules in play.
TTP hot pursuit
15 Apr, 2023

TTP hot pursuit

ARMY chief Gen Asim Munir’s observation at yesterday’s in camera session of the National Assembly that the...
The Sepra plan
15 Apr, 2023

The Sepra plan

IN a major policy decision, the Sindh cabinet has approved a draft law for the creation of the first provincial...
SC vs PDM
Updated 14 Apr, 2023

SC vs PDM

The window for finding an amicable way out of Pakistan’s current crisis is closing fast.
The right to offend
Updated 14 Apr, 2023

The right to offend

As a society, our propensity to be offended by others’ lifestyle choices and beliefs is a threat to the fundamental rights of many fellow citizens.
Taliban UN women ban
14 Apr, 2023

Taliban UN women ban

BY disallowing women from working for the UN in Afghanistan, the ruling Taliban are shooting themselves in the foot....