Today's Paper | April 14, 2023

TikTok took down over 12m videos from Pakistan in 3 months

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 11:04am

KARACHI: TikTok re­­moved over 12 million videos posted from Pakistan over community guidelines violation in the fourth quarter of 2022, the popular short video platform said in a report released on Thursday.

According to TikTok’s Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the fourth quarter (Q4 2022), 12,628,267 videos from Pakistan were removed from October to December 2022, making up for 14.7 per cent of all videos removed.

Overall, 85,680,819 videos were taken down, representing about 0.6pc of the videos uploaded to TikTok. A total of 46,836,047 videos were removed by automation, while 5,477,549 videos were restored.

In Q4, 89.7pc of the rem­oved videos in Pakistan were taken down before anyone could view them and 95.5pc were removed within a day. The proactive removal rate in Q4 2022 was 98.8pc, the report stated.

TikTok also removed ac­­counts for violating community guidelines, along with accounts determined to be spam and the spam videos posted by those accounts.

Globally, 17,877,316 accounts suspected to be of users under the age of 13 were removed in the said period, along with 54,453,610 accounts that were deemed fake.

Proactive measures were taken to prevent spam accounts from being created through automated means, TikTok said in the report, which provides insights into the volume and nature of content and accounts removed from the platform.

The report reflected TikTok’s commitment to earn trust by being accountable while working to be safe and welcoming, the platform said.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2023

