TikTok holds first digital safety event in Pakistan

KARACHI: TikTok held its first-ever event in Pakistan as it launched its Safety Ambassadors Programme to create awareness about digital safety in the country on Tuesday.

The event brought together some of the most renowned content creators, including Taimoor Salahuddin aka Mooroo, Irfan Junejo, Faiza Saleem, Amtul Haseen Baweja, Hamza Bhatti, Areeka Haq, Anoushey Ashraf and Kazi Mohammad Akber.

Boasting over one billion monthly active users globally, TikTok remains an entertainment platform dedicated to empowering its users.

Lauded for its innovative and diverse community, another factor that has led to TikTok’s popularity has been its focus on user protection and safety and the #SaferTogether campaign in Pakistan is another step in that direction for the platform.

Speaking to a full-house audience, which included creators’ community and journalists, the panelists discussed various aspects of digital safety including misinformation, harassment and cyber bullying, online scams while advocating for responsible usage of the internet and safe content creation.

Guests were also given tips and guidelines on how they could become good content creators by creating compelling content. During the question and answer session, the audience interacted with the creators and gained exciting insights into the different challenges of content creation.

The campaign is a part of TikTok’s goal to foster a safe and welcoming platform for its vibrant and diverse communities.

With the #SaferTogether initiative, TikTok also aims to create awareness about how users can take advantage of the various in-app safety features available on the platform. Safety of its users remains TikTok’s top priority.

The platform offers a centralised location for safety updates called the Safety Centre that provides updated information on all actions that TikTok implements to continuously boost safety and security on the platform.

The Safety Centre also contains all the tools and tips about TikTok’s safety features and measures, including the New User Safety Guide, Guide for Parents, resources on what to do to ensure safety and a thorough Privacy Guide.

Published in Dawn, February 22th, 2023