DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 02, 2022

TikTok Creator Portal launched in Pakistan

Shazia Hasan Published August 2, 2022 Updated August 2, 2022 08:05am

KARACHI: TikTok laun­ched its Creator Portal in Pakistan on Monday, a one-stop shop for educational res­o­urces on content creation for creators on its platform.

The portal, which can be accessed on the TikTok account @tiktokcreatorspakistan, is a series of videos that will provide guidance, tips and tricks to help creators maximise their in-app presence and take their videos to the next level.

It will help creators dive deeper into modules such as storytelling, community bu­i­l­­ding and creative effects, aimed at inspiring and diversifying content creation on the platform.

A TikTok statement said: “Creators are the heart and soul of TikTok. They make the application a welcoming place where millions of people come for entertainment, learning and fun, and TikTok offers anyone a chance to reach an audience, without needing to be a celebrity or social influencer with a large following. While becoming a creator is as simple as tapping a few buttons, thriving as a creator takes time, dedication and some education. With the different tools, analytics, effects and creative ideas to balance on a TikTok account, making a strategy for creating content can be daunting.

Only a day ago, a young man lost his life while recording a TikTok video in a canal near Phiphara village in Mandi Bahauddin, as recent months have seen an increase in violent incidents involving TikTokers.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ceding space to TTP
02 Aug, 2022

Ceding space to TTP

THE state, it seems, is quite convinced that its shuttle diplomacy with the banned TTP will yield peace dividends,...
Taking stock
Updated 02 Aug, 2022

Taking stock

There has been little real accountability for the fact that the province has been suffering for two months now.
Renewable energy plan
02 Aug, 2022

Renewable energy plan

THE government’s decision to prepare a policy framework to encourage the local manufacture of solar panels and...
Old habits die hard
Updated 01 Aug, 2022

Old habits die hard

Blurring of institutional boundaries over several years has led to a regrettable situation.
Musical chairs
01 Aug, 2022

Musical chairs

THE recent change of government in Punjab has triggered another round of musical chairs, with the provincial...
Muharram security
01 Aug, 2022

Muharram security

WITH the start of the month of Muharram, authorities throughout the country will need to remain extra vigilant to...