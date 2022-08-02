TikTok Creator Portal launched in Pakistan

KARACHI: TikTok laun­ched its Creator Portal in Pakistan on Monday, a one-stop shop for educational res­o­urces on content creation for creators on its platform.

The portal, which can be accessed on the TikTok account @tiktokcreatorspakistan, is a series of videos that will provide guidance, tips and tricks to help creators maximise their in-app presence and take their videos to the next level.

It will help creators dive deeper into modules such as storytelling, community bu­i­l­­ding and creative effects, aimed at inspiring and diversifying content creation on the platform.

A TikTok statement said: “Creators are the heart and soul of TikTok. They make the application a welcoming place where millions of people come for entertainment, learning and fun, and TikTok offers anyone a chance to reach an audience, without needing to be a celebrity or social influencer with a large following. While becoming a creator is as simple as tapping a few buttons, thriving as a creator takes time, dedication and some education. With the different tools, analytics, effects and creative ideas to balance on a TikTok account, making a strategy for creating content can be daunting.

Only a day ago, a young man lost his life while recording a TikTok video in a canal near Phiphara village in Mandi Bahauddin, as recent months have seen an increase in violent incidents involving TikTokers.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2022