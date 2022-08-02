TikTok Creator Portal launched in Pakistan

KARACHI: TikTok launched its Creator Portal in Pakistan on Monday, a one-stop shop for educational resources on content creation for creators on its platform.
The portal, which can be accessed on the TikTok account @tiktokcreatorspakistan, is a series of videos that will provide guidance, tips and tricks to help creators maximise their in-app presence and take their videos to the next level.
It will help creators dive deeper into modules such as storytelling, community building and creative effects, aimed at inspiring and diversifying content creation on the platform.
A TikTok statement said: “Creators are the heart and soul of TikTok. They make the application a welcoming place where millions of people come for entertainment, learning and fun, and TikTok offers anyone a chance to reach an audience, without needing to be a celebrity or social influencer with a large following. While becoming a creator is as simple as tapping a few buttons, thriving as a creator takes time, dedication and some education. With the different tools, analytics, effects and creative ideas to balance on a TikTok account, making a strategy for creating content can be daunting.
Only a day ago, a young man lost his life while recording a TikTok video in a canal near Phiphara village in Mandi Bahauddin, as recent months have seen an increase in violent incidents involving TikTokers.
Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2022