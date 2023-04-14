Three terrorists killed in Kech operation: ISPR

QUETTA: Three alleged terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Gishkore area of Kech district on Thursday, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

A statement released by the Inter-Services of Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted to clear a hideout of terrorists involved in attacks against security forces and civilians, besides planting improvised explosive devices on the Turbat-Hoshab road.

The operation was launched after continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, the statement added.

As security forces approached the location, the alleged terrorists opened fire, the ISPR said, adding the forces managed to gun down three alleged terrorists in the subsequent exchange of fire. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

This was the third major operation against terrorists in Balochistan this week.

On Sunday, two alleged terrorists were killed and another was arrested in an operation in Mach area of Bolan district. According to the ISPR, the terrorists killed were involved in targeting civilians in the area, besides harassing coal mine owners to extort money.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2023