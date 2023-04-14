DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2023

Three terrorists killed in Kech operation: ISPR

Saleem Shahid Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 07:06am

QUETTA: Three alleged terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Gishkore area of Kech district on Thursday, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

A statement released by the Inter-Services of Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted to clear a hideout of terrorists involved in attacks against security forces and civilians, besides planting improvised explosive devices on the Turbat-Hoshab road.

The operation was launched after continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, the statement added.

As security forces approached the location, the alleged terrorists opened fire, the ISPR said, adding the forces managed to gun down three alleged terrorists in the subsequent exchange of fire. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

This was the third major operation against terrorists in Balochistan this week.

On Sunday, two alleged terrorists were killed and another was arrested in an operation in Mach area of Bolan district. According to the ISPR, the terrorists killed were involved in targeting civilians in the area, besides harassing coal mine owners to extort money.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SC vs PDM
Updated 14 Apr, 2023

SC vs PDM

The window for finding an amicable way out of Pakistan’s current crisis is closing fast.
The right to offend
Updated 14 Apr, 2023

The right to offend

As a society, our propensity to be offended by others’ lifestyle choices and beliefs is a threat to the fundamental rights of many fellow citizens.
Taliban UN women ban
14 Apr, 2023

Taliban UN women ban

BY disallowing women from working for the UN in Afghanistan, the ruling Taliban are shooting themselves in the foot....
Sinking feeling
Updated 13 Apr, 2023

Sinking feeling

Once nations fall below a certain economic threshold, they may find it extremely hard to recover.
Srinagar meeting
13 Apr, 2023

Srinagar meeting

THE G20 is sending the wrong message by letting India organise events linked to the bloc in held Kashmir. While the...
AJK PM disqualified
13 Apr, 2023

AJK PM disqualified

AS tensions continue to simmer in Islamabad, on Tuesday, some 100 km away from the federal capital, another clash of...