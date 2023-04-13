3 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Gishkore: ISPR

Three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Gishkore area, the army’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an IBO was conducted to clear a terrorist hideout linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians, as well as planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on Turbat-Hoshab road in general area Gishkore.

“As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance of the area, a location of terrorists was identified and security forces were heli-inserted,” the ISPR said.

“While the establishment of blocking positions to cut escape routes was under way, terrorists opened fire [on] security forces,” the statement said, adding that three terrorists were killed in the heavy exchange of fire that ensued.

The ISPR said a cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs, had been recovered during the operation.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts aimed at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement said.

A day earlier, three terrorists were killed by security forces during an IBO in the Loesum area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

The ISPR had said the slain terrorists were “actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens”.

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Since the talks with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November last year, the militant group intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and areas bordering Afghanistan. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think-tank, January 2023 remained one of the deadliest months since July 2018, as 134 people lost their lives — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

Earlier this month, the top civil and military leadership reaffirmed their commitment to thwart terror threats and vowed to re-launch the National Action Plan (NAP) within 15 days to crush militants reportedly coming in from Afghanistan.