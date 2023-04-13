Pleas against Wazirabad attack JIT: Absence of PTI leaders, lawyers displeases court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the absence of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders and lawyers to plead their petitions against a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) made in the Wazirabad attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

A division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun took up the petitions filed by PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and others.

Neither the petitioners nor their counsel appeared before the bench.

An associate of the counsel told the bench that the counsel was busy before another court.

“This is not a way to plead a case before the court,” Justice Najafi observed, showing his displeasure at the absence of the petitioners and the lawyers.

Advocate General of Punjab Shan Gul argued that the petitions were not maintainable before the court. He said the JIT had been formed purely under the law.

He asked the bench to dismiss the petitions.

Advocate Mian Dawood, the counsel for the Wazirabad attack suspect, alleged that the record of the Wazirabad case was missing and no one had been taken to task by the government.

The bench adjourned further hearing till May 18.

The petitioners argued that the constitution of the new JIT was against the law and `without application of mind` as a JIT had already been formed by the elected government of Punjab, which has been investigating the incident.

They stated that since Nov 3, 2022, when the incident took place, it remained a provincial subject and whilst keeping the law and order under consideration, the JIT constituted by the provincial government has been exercising its jurisdiction properly and within the confines of the law.

The petitioners apprehended that the JIT made by the federal government on Jan 23 would only hinder the progress of the joint investigation team that is already working.

They asked the court to set aside the notification of the JIT being illegal and biased but also based on mala fide beyond the scope of law.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2023